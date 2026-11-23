brand studio Advertorial
What to look out for at the Amazon Black Friday sale
From skincare and kitchen essentials to games and gadgets, the sale features deals on international brands from the United States, Japan, Germany and more.
Wish-lists often contain a mix of things that need replacing and purchases we have not quite been able to justify. Perhaps it is a better frying pan, a skincare product we have been curious about or equipment for a hobby we have been meaning to try.
The Amazon Black Friday sale, running until Nov 30, could be a chance to revisit some of these purchases. Shoppers can find discounts of up to 40 per cent across beauty and personal care, home and kitchen, electronics, fashion, books and more.
START WITH A LITTLE SELF-CARE
It could be a shaver that has started causing nicks or a makeup brush that has seen better days. Or it might be a viral skincare product that has been sitting in your online cart, waiting for a better price. These may seem like small purchases, but they can make a difference to an everyday grooming routine.
Among the beauty and personal care brands featured in the sale is Aveeno, with discounts of up to 30 per cent. Known for its oat-based skincare products for dry and sensitive skin, the brand offers a Stress Relief Body Wash with a soap-free formula and a scent of lavender, chamomile and ylang-ylang.
Laneige will have discounts of up to 20 per cent, while Manyo Factory will also have selected products on sale. Laneige’s Donut Delight Lip Serum Double Set comes in dessert-inspired flavours, while Manyo Factory’s Deep Pore Cleansing Soda Foam is a facial cleanser that the brand says is gentle enough for daily use without drying out the skin.
Other brands offering discounts include Nivea (up to 30 per cent), Olaplex (up to 20 per cent) and Bioderma (up to 35 per cent).
CHANGE THINGS UP AT HOME
Making a home more comfortable does not always call for new furniture or a fresh coat of paint. A better-organised kitchen, a calming scent at the end of a long day or some new homeware could make a space more pleasant to spend time in.
Nippon Kodo offers incense in traditional sticks or cones, with discounts offered during the sale. Its Itchuragi sandalwood incense sticks can be used to freshen up a room or create a calming atmosphere.
For those who cook rice regularly, Joseph Joseph’s M-Cuisine microwave rice cooker could be a practical option for smaller kitchens with limited counter space. Its rice paddle doubles as a lid lock and carrying handle.
French cookware brand Staub will offer discounts of up to 20 per cent during the sale. Its ceramic tomato cocotte can be used to bake and serve small portions of food, while the Chistera cast-iron roaster is suited to searing and slow-cooking meat or vegetables. The roaster also has a lid designed to help keep food moist as it cooks.
With year-end gatherings approaching, those who host at home may also be thinking about tableware and other finishing touches. Nachtmann’s Dancing Stars Bossa whisky tumblers feature a textured, woven design, while Auelife’s scented candles come in scents such as leather, oak and lavender.
EMBARK ON A NEW SIDE QUEST
Perhaps there is a hobby you have been meaning to take up or an activity you would like to spend more time on. The sale could be an opportunity to pick up something to get started. Parents looking for a craft activity to do with their children can consider a jewellery-making kit, while those keen to build a regular home workout routine might find a pull-up bar useful. Lifestyle brands are also offering discounts, including Keen (up to 20 per cent) and Crayola (up to 30 per cent).
The sale could also be a chance to get a head start on Christmas shopping. A Garmin smartwatch could appeal to a fitness enthusiast looking to track workouts and progress towards their goals. For a budding home chef who wants to make fresh pasta from scratch, there is the Marcato Atlas pasta machine. For beginner stargazers, the Celestron StarSense Explorer telescope works with a smartphone app to help locate objects in the night sky.
From Nov 24, Amazon Singapore will expand its international selection with the launch of the Amazon UK store on Amazon.sg, giving shoppers in Singapore access to other products from the United Kingdom. Books will be available first, with more product categories to be added progressively.
Amazon Prime members can also enjoy free delivery on eligible items during the Black Friday sale. Membership costs S$4.99 a month and includes access to Prime Video and members-only discounts throughout the year.
The Amazon Black Friday sale runs until Nov 30.
Terms and conditions apply to all promotions.