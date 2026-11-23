Wish-lists often contain a mix of things that need replacing and purchases we have not quite been able to justify. Perhaps it is a better frying pan, a skincare product we have been curious about or equipment for a hobby we have been meaning to try.

The Amazon Black Friday sale, running until Nov 30, could be a chance to revisit some of these purchases. Shoppers can find discounts of up to 40 per cent across beauty and personal care, home and kitchen, electronics, fashion, books and more.

START WITH A LITTLE SELF-CARE

It could be a shaver that has started causing nicks or a makeup brush that has seen better days. Or it might be a viral skincare product that has been sitting in your online cart, waiting for a better price. These may seem like small purchases, but they can make a difference to an everyday grooming routine.

Among the beauty and personal care brands featured in the sale is Aveeno, with discounts of up to 30 per cent. Known for its oat-based skincare products for dry and sensitive skin, the brand offers a Stress Relief Body Wash with a soap-free formula and a scent of lavender, chamomile and ylang-ylang.