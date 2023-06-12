When aesthetic mobility meets mobile photography

As the twins spent more time with the IONIQ 5, they were thrilled to discover how well it could integrate with their creative workflow.

They were particularly impressed with the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) feature, an innovative technology facilitated by the IONIQ 5’s electric powertrain. V2L allows the car to function as a large power bank on wheels, providing electricity to various devices such as laptops and lighting equipment through an external socket on the car's charging port or an internal V2L socket located under the back row of seats.

For professional photographers like the Yusmans, a reliable power source is invaluable and V2L enables them to keep their gear charged and ready to capture those fleeting moments. They also appreciate having all the power they need to work on post-production and editing without any interruptions to their creative flow due to low-battery issues.

“Today’s mobile phones can endure for quite some time, but you may need to charge your laptop, especially if you’ve been using it to run demanding applications, like editing photos or videos for a few hours. This ability to charge your devices is a feature I would definitely look out for in a car,” said Yais.

The IONIQ 5 itself is no slouch in the charging department. When plugged into a 350kW DC charger, its battery can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

A FLEXIBLE SPACE