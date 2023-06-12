When aesthetic mobility meets mobile photography
The Hyundai IONIQ 5’s practicality integrates seamlessly into the workflow of these mobile photographers.
Some people strive to create beauty, while others capture it for posterity. Meet the Yusman twins – Yafiq and Yais – self-taught mobile photographers whose digital images have earned them a combined 126,000 followers on Instagram.
Their stunning images are alternately breathtaking, quirky and thought-provoking, showcasing the positive impact that can be achieved through social media. This is digital art that not only entertains but also informs and educates its viewers.
“Photography has become a part of my identity and it opens up the way I see things. Instead of seeing a HDB block as just a building, I see colours. I see shapes. I see beauty,” Yais said.
Find out how the Hyundai IONIQ 5’s practicality integrates seamlessly into the workflow of self-taught mobile photographers Yafid and Yais Yusman.
For Yafiq, photos represent fleeting moments in time that are painstakingly captured.
“There’s more to a photo than what you just see. Photography gives me a lot of personal satisfaction because I waited for that particular moment to get that shot. I might have had to bend at an awkward angle to get a certain perspective.”
STUNNING RESULTS, DIFFERENT APPROACHES
Yafiq holds a Diploma in Architecture from Singapore Polytechnic and his architectural photos reflect his keen understanding of forms and design details.
“My focus has always been architecture and buildings. I focus more on lines, symmetry, angles and beautiful perspectives. I look for perspectives in my photographs that people don’t normally see,” said Yafiq.
Yais experiments with angles and perspectives to capture his subjects in fresh and creative ways, whether animate or inanimate.
Yais' interest in photography dates back to his days “just having fun” using the family camera. Social media made him recognise the importance of distinguishing his photos.
“When we started using Instagram, Yafiq used to invite me to Instagram meetups. I felt that almost everyone was photographing the same things. I wanted to be slightly different. I started by using hands and legs to form patterns and poses, instead of just taking normal portrait shots. Photography was an outlet for me to express my creativity and to be different,” he added.
The sleek design of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 immediately appealed to this desire for uniqueness. Its exterior is characterised by clean, sharp lines that help create a sophisticated, dynamic look. Hyundai terms the car's LED headlamps Parametric Pixels (there are 256 of them at the front of the car). These lights are also used at the rear, helping to frame the car’s sporty silhouette, unify the design and accentuate its sleek, purposeful stance.
Yais, who’s a fan of the IONIQ 5, explained: “If a car has a unique aesthetic, it can provide a lot of ideas for photos. It stands out and is incredibly memorable.”
MORE THAN JUST AN EVOCATIVE FACE
As the twins spent more time with the IONIQ 5, they were thrilled to discover how well it could integrate with their creative workflow.
They were particularly impressed with the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) feature, an innovative technology facilitated by the IONIQ 5’s electric powertrain. V2L allows the car to function as a large power bank on wheels, providing electricity to various devices such as laptops and lighting equipment through an external socket on the car's charging port or an internal V2L socket located under the back row of seats.
For professional photographers like the Yusmans, a reliable power source is invaluable and V2L enables them to keep their gear charged and ready to capture those fleeting moments. They also appreciate having all the power they need to work on post-production and editing without any interruptions to their creative flow due to low-battery issues.
“Today’s mobile phones can endure for quite some time, but you may need to charge your laptop, especially if you’ve been using it to run demanding applications, like editing photos or videos for a few hours. This ability to charge your devices is a feature I would definitely look out for in a car,” said Yais.
The IONIQ 5 itself is no slouch in the charging department. When plugged into a 350kW DC charger, its battery can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.
A FLEXIBLE SPACE
The movable centre console inside the IONIQ 5 also caught their attention. Located between the front seats, it can slide back and forth by up to 140mm, offering extra storage space, a larger armrest or even more legroom for the rear passengers.
This feature proved to be surprisingly practical as the brothers used the car as a mobile workspace. Combined with the IONIQ 5’s flat cabin floor, the sliding console enables occupants to optimise the car’s internal space according to their specific requirements.
“As photographers, mobility is critical for us, and we need workspaces that we can adapt to meet our needs. The movable centre console is a feature we never thought we would need but we soon realised how sensible and practical it is after using it for a while,” said Yafiq.
While new gear can help any photographer raise their game, the IONIQ 5 stands out for its ability to serve both as a useful tool and a muse – fulfilling both a creative need and a practical role for the talented brothers.
Find out more about the made-in-Singapore IONIQ 5.