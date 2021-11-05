When cutting-edge technology and heritage come together

From sunglasses sold off a pushcart at Change Alley to a thriving chain of eyecare boutiques, Capitol Optical has come a long way and built up a loyal community of customers.

Today, the brand has become synonymous with comprehensive eyecare services in Singapore that include contact lens fitting, myopia management and ortho-k fitting consultations. Other services include eye refraction testing, eye-health screening, opthalmic lenses and spectacle frame-related services.

While Capitol Optical continues to honour its heritage, it also has a keen eye for the future. It works with leading manufacturer of precision optics ZEISS, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, to provide quality eyeglass lenses and uses state-of-the-art equipment and systems from the German manufacturer for accurate eye examinations.

AN EXAM YOU’LL WANT TO TAKE

At selected Capitol Optical stores, customers can undergo an integrated eye examination and consultation via the ZEISS Vision Analysis process, which utilises a suite of ZEISS equipment to conduct an end-to-end digital eye examination.

The contactless eye exam is conducted via an iPad, which also controls the equipment used. Customers receive an accurate lens prescription and are offered customised insights and recommendations, like the type of ZEISS lens that best suits their lifestyle and personalised measurements to ensure that their lenses and frames fit.

“It’s like an individualised optical offering dedicated to the customer, and not the other way around where the customer needs to adapt to the lens,” Mr Wong said.

MANAGING MYOPIA, THE FUSS-FREE WAY

Singapore has one of the world’s highest occurrences of myopia, with one in five children myopic before starting primary school and four out of five adults suffering short-sightedness. Beyond the inconvenience of constantly needing to wear spectacles or contact lenses, myopia can also result in a higher chance of suffering eye disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and retinal detachment as the years go by.

Once diagnosed, myopia should be actively managed in order to prevent myopia-related complications. Capitol Optical aims to prevent or slow myopia progression in children with various management strategies like ZEISS Myopia Management Lens Solutions, which are specially designed for children between the ages of six and 12 who wear spectacles.

There’s also the MyCapitol Myopia Programme (MMP), which helps customers monitor their eye health and get access to the right eyecare products. As the first myopia ophthalmic lens warranty programme available in Singapore, the MMP offers complimentary eye health checks to participating customers.