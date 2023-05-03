When words are not enough: Love & Co. re-defines a symbol of love

Today’s lovers care for the world as much as for each other, which is why Love & Co. embraces sustainable diamonds as a vehicle of its promise – one that will last for generations to come. While lab-grown diamonds are aplenty in the market, what differentiates the Say Love diamond is its one-of-a-kind merging of two time-tested shapes – the round brilliant cut and the heart cut – into one, mimicking the coming together of two.

Additionally, only lab-grown diamonds of the highest colour and clarity grades are accepted into the Say Love family. Crafted by seasoned artisans, the Say Love diamond touts the excellent cut grade certified by the International Gemological Institute. Its exceptional quality allows it to shine in an array of ring designs, suiting any style and personality.

The Love Journey Carita features a stunning solitaire held with signature heart-shaped prongs and a subtle white gold wave on the rose gold band. The Destiny Elise holds the diamond aloft with an infinity symbol setting in rose gold, a subtle nod to the promise of eternal love. The Destiny Esme prefers to showcase the intertwining of two, with dual bands swirling in rose and white gold. For a real show-stopper that dances in the light, the Destiny diamond ring is accentuated with a sprinkling of smaller diamonds on the white gold band.