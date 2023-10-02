Where form meets function: Travel in effortless style with this iconic luggage brand
Discover why the 19 Degree collection from TUMI, with its distinct wave design, remains a perennial favourite among discerning travellers.
If you’ve ever navigated the bustling streets of London or Seoul, or traversed the rugged terrain of Phuket or Bali, you will quickly realise that your luggage can make or break an adventure.
The quintessential travel bag should be one that glides effortlessly across various landscapes, protects your essentials and makes a stylish statement.
The quest for the perfect blend of lightweight durability and manoeuvrability has seen numerous innovations by luggage makers. Among these, TUMI’s 19 Degree collection stands out for being practical yet sophisticated.
EFFORTLESS STYLE ICONS
The 19 Degree collection encapsulates the spirit of travel within its design. Its contours evoke the undulating waves of the Maldives, the gentle dunes of Muscat and the dappled light of Cambodia’s jungles. The luggage’s distinctive rippled surface, angled at precisely 19 degrees, adds artistic flair to the often-utilitarian world of travel bags.
Celebrities such as Formula 1 driver Lando Norris and footballer Son Heung-min have been spotted with these iconic pieces. And no wonder – the collection’s chic design and functional elegance align seamlessly with their globe-trotting lifestyles.
“At TUMI, we find beauty in elements that aren’t typically thought of as beautiful, from the smooth glide of the wheels to the resilience of 19 Degree’s aluminium,” said Mr Victor Sanz, TUMI’s creative director.
ARTISTRY IN EVERY FACET
Travelling with the 19 Degree collection reveals TUMI’s dedication to detail and user experience.
An aircraft-grade aluminium extension handle smoothly transitions between use and storage, while its leather trim offers a luxurious grip. Recessed double-spinner wheels ensure a streamlined appearance and quiet traversal across all terrains. Other thoughtful touches include anti-bacterial linings, integrated USB ports for device charging during layovers and a patented expandable system for indulgent shopping sprees.
The collection provides robust protection with both aluminium and polycarbonate outer shell options. Aluminium models boast TUMI’s patented construction method, reinforcing durability in hard-wearing corners with heavy-duty stitching and impact-resistant caps. Polycarbonate versions feature the X-Brace 45 handle tube system, preserving the handle’s integrity without adding undue weight. What’s more, the polycarbonate range incorporates shells fashioned from post-industrial recycled materials, complemented by interiors crafted from recycled plastic bottles.
Beyond the standard full-sized and carry-on models, the 19 Degree collection offers a variety of builds for discerning travellers. The Compact 4 Wheeled Brief is an ultra-compact addition that accommodates business essentials and seamlessly transitions from the boardroom to conventions. For extended journeys, there is the Rolling Trunk, which comes with soft shelves and hanger brackets for fuss-free packing.
For quick identification on the baggage carousel, opt for the newly unveiled colour palette for Fall 2023. Exclusive to the polycarbonate collection, the new colours draw inspiration from the lush South American landscapes: Think vibrant reds, earthy greens and deep plums.
Each piece within the TUMI 19 Degree collection has been crafted with both visual appeal and practical utility in mind, making it an ideal companion for your next adventure.
Let TUMI’s 19 Degree collection take you places. Visit the TUMI store at ION Orchard or the TUMI pop-up and temporary store at Marina Bay Sands to explore the collection.