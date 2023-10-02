Where form meets function: Travel in effortless style with this iconic luggage brand

If you’ve ever navigated the bustling streets of London or Seoul, or traversed the rugged terrain of Phuket or Bali, you will quickly realise that your luggage can make or break an adventure.

The quintessential travel bag should be one that glides effortlessly across various landscapes, protects your essentials and makes a stylish statement.

The quest for the perfect blend of lightweight durability and manoeuvrability has seen numerous innovations by luggage makers. Among these, TUMI’s 19 Degree collection stands out for being practical yet sophisticated.

EFFORTLESS STYLE ICONS

The 19 Degree collection encapsulates the spirit of travel within its design. Its contours evoke the undulating waves of the Maldives, the gentle dunes of Muscat and the dappled light of Cambodia’s jungles. The luggage’s distinctive rippled surface, angled at precisely 19 degrees, adds artistic flair to the often-utilitarian world of travel bags.

Celebrities such as Formula 1 driver Lando Norris and footballer Son Heung-min have been spotted with these iconic pieces. And no wonder – the collection’s chic design and functional elegance align seamlessly with their globe-trotting lifestyles.

“At TUMI, we find beauty in elements that aren’t typically thought of as beautiful, from the smooth glide of the wheels to the resilience of 19 Degree’s aluminium,” said Mr Victor Sanz, TUMI’s creative director.

ARTISTRY IN EVERY FACET

Travelling with the 19 Degree collection reveals TUMI’s dedication to detail and user experience.