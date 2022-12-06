Where the world meets again: Celebrating at the star-filled Gangnam Festival

Gangnam Festival has long been a calendar highlight for its spectacular arts and cultural events – from fashion shows and traditional Korean music to media art and orchestras. For the last two years, the event was held remotely to adhere to health safety measures and renamed ONTACT Festival. The easing of restrictions this year meant that the in-person Gangnam Festival returned in force along with hybrid elements, including live performances on YouTube for those who could not attend in person.

CROSSING THE NEIGHBOURHOODS

With 20 performances and activities spread out across different neighbourhoods, the festival was a full-on celebration at well-known Gangnam sites.

Starfield COEX Mall, the largest underground mall in Asia, was the stunning setting for the opening and closing shows. A 70-minute creative media performance of Korean culture – with musicals, fashion shows, taekwondo demonstrations as well as K-pop and folk dances – kicked off the festivities as fireworks lit up the night sky. The closing highlight was a parade of yeonhui dancers with swirling hats, shimmering props of mythical creatures, and giant flags.