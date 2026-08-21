Why the future of travel wellness is embedded in small rituals

Travel has a way of disrupting everyday routines. Long flights, unfamiliar surroundings and busy schedules can make it harder to exercise regularly, eat well or simply unwind at the end of the day.

Unlike traditional hotel wellness offerings centred on spas or fitness facilities, Frasers Hospitality’s The Wellness Edit aims to help guests maintain their routines by making well-being part of everyday travel. The new programme introduces simple, practical ways for guests to incorporate well-being into how they rest, move and recover during their stay.

“The Wellness Edit was developed around the realities of being away from home: adjusting to unfamiliar environments, managing changing schedules and trying to maintain the habits that help us feel our best,” said Mr Chew Hang Song, chief operating officer of Frasers Hospitality. “Every element is designed to be relevant, accessible and easy to incorporate into everyday life – from in-room experiences and nourishing food options to wellness resources and local experiences.”

BUILDING WELLNESS INTO EVERYDAY ROUTINES