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Why the future of travel wellness is embedded in small rituals
Centred around practical ways to rest, recover and move, Frasers Hospitality’s new wellness programme, The Wellness Edit, is designed to support healthy routines while travelling, with practices guests can continue at home.
Travel has a way of disrupting everyday routines. Long flights, unfamiliar surroundings and busy schedules can make it harder to exercise regularly, eat well or simply unwind at the end of the day.
Unlike traditional hotel wellness offerings centred on spas or fitness facilities, Frasers Hospitality’s The Wellness Edit aims to help guests maintain their routines by making well-being part of everyday travel. The new programme introduces simple, practical ways for guests to incorporate well-being into how they rest, move and recover during their stay.
“The Wellness Edit was developed around the realities of being away from home: adjusting to unfamiliar environments, managing changing schedules and trying to maintain the habits that help us feel our best,” said Mr Chew Hang Song, chief operating officer of Frasers Hospitality. “Every element is designed to be relevant, accessible and easy to incorporate into everyday life – from in-room experiences and nourishing food options to wellness resources and local experiences.”
BUILDING WELLNESS INTO EVERYDAY ROUTINES
The Wellness Edit was co-developed with longevity strategist and certified health coach Heike Cushway, who helped shape the programme’s approach and guest experience.
The programme is organised around three pillars. Mind & Stillness focuses on rest and relaxation through guided breathing exercises, tea rituals and sound bath sessions. Flow & Form encourages movement with guided stretches, movement classes and digital resources that guests can access at their own pace. Renew & Thrive supports recovery and nourishment through in-room recipes, healthier minibar options and sleep-supporting amenities such as pillow mists.
Nutrition is an integral part of the programme. Mr Victor Poo, chef de cuisine at Fraser Suites Singapore, has developed menus centred on balanced eating, including a breakfast hydration ritual featuring a signature hot infusion made with dehydrated lemon, ginger and lemongrass.
A PERSONALISED APPROACH
The Wellness Edit will roll out across Frasers Hospitality’s portfolio of more than 100 properties in 20 countries, but no two experiences will be exactly alike. At Fraser Residence, for instance, the focus is on family-friendly routines, while Capri by Fraser places greater emphasis on social, locally inspired experiences.
At the upcoming Fraser Suites at One Bangkok, opening in December, guests can experience The Wellness Edit through dedicated facilities, personalised wellness journeys and therapist-led treatments. They can start the day with sunrise movement sessions overlooking the city before winding down in the evening with restorative treatments and guided relaxation rituals.
“Often, the most meaningful changes come from small, consistent actions: a few minutes of movement, a mindful pause or an evening ritual that helps guests reset and recharge,” said Ms Cushway.
The programme also extends beyond the property through partnerships with local wellness businesses. In Singapore, these include recovery clubs Hideaway and Shelter, mindfulness studio Space2B, outdoor adventure specialists The Flying Folks and Pilates studio Strong Pilates.
For Mr Chew, the programme’s success is measured not only by how guests feel during their stay, but by what they take home afterwards.
“Meaningful wellness should feel useful, not overwhelming,” he said. “We hope that our guests leave feeling more balanced and equipped with habits they can continue beyond their stay.”
Experience integrated wellness when you book your next stay with Frasers Hospitality.