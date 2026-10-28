Why Japan’s smallest main island is worth slowing down for

As Singapore and Japan celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, Japan’s popularity among Singapore travellers reflects the long-standing ties between the two countries. Its culture, hospitality and food draw many visitors back time and again.

Repeat visitors, in particular, are venturing beyond the familiar Tokyo-Osaka-Kyoto itinerary. Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2026 reported that more than one-third of global travellers actively seek out quieter, less-touristed places. Shikoku, the smallest of Japan’s main islands, may fit the bill.

Surrounded by water and crossed by mountains, Shikoku has the Seto Inland Sea to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the south. Beachfront villas and seafood reflect island life, while towns nestled in forested mountains have preserved local traditions – inviting travellers to experience the region’s nature, culture and history at an unhurried pace.

KAGAWA: REST, RELISH AND RECHARGE IN NATURE

Kagawa’s capital, Takamatsu, is a gateway to the many islands dotting Seto Inland Sea, collectively known as Setouchi Islands. Accessible by ferry, they offer everything from art museums and hiking to local produce. On Shodoshima, olives are a specialty.

The birthplace of commercial olive cultivation in Japan, Shodoshima has grown olives since 1908. At Shodoshima Olive Park and Shodoshima Olive Garden, just a short walk apart, visitors can learn about this history while strolling through the groves.