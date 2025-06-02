Into the wild heart of Australia: Why the Northern Territory feels like another world

In Kakadu National Park, an easy drive from Darwin, you’ll find some of the world’s oldest art galleries. But these aren’t framed on walls. Instead, they’re etched onto ancient rock faces: Aboriginal artworks that date back as far as 20,000 years. Rich in detail and meaning, they’re windows into a culture that’s deeply connected to the land. And just like the stories they tell, the Northern Territory leaves a lasting impression.

Home to sweeping landscapes and striking natural wonders, the Northern Territory boasts two distinct regions known fondly as the Top End and Red Centre. This land of contrasts invites travellers to indulge in diverse, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Begin in Darwin, a laidback capital where cultures meet and flavours mingle. Then venture out – hike to hidden waterfalls, swim in crystal-clear natural pools or cross the desert plains near Alice Springs before retreating to a barefoot luxury resort with Uluru on the horizon.

This is Australia in its most authentic form – vast, ancient and alive with stories. It’s not just a place you visit; it’s a place you feel – raw, real, like nowhere else on earth.

A GATEWAY TO EPIC ADVENTURES