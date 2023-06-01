Winter wonderland: Eat, drink and explore Melbourne’s coolest seasonal activities

While the Northern Hemisphere swelters under the summer sun, the months of June, July and August bring winter to the Southern Hemisphere, making it a wonderful time to immerse yourself in an abundance of sensory experiences in Australia.

Melbourne’s vibrant coffee culture and iconic laneways need little introduction, but the city’s diverse food and wine scene also leaves plenty for discerning gourmands to uncover – especially in Victoria, where some of Australia’s top restaurants await.

Victoria’s natural wonders are equally captivating, with a diverse spectrum of spectacular coastal landscapes, rugged mountain ranges, ancient rainforests and hidden nature reserves for outdoor enthusiasts to explore.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or consider yourself practically a Melburnian, there’s more to the capital city and its surrounding regions than meets the eye.

VICTORIA’S BEST-KEPT FOODIE SECRETS

Warm your belly with some of Victoria’s finest dining experiences at award-winning restaurants, with menus that evolve with the seasons to reflect the produce at their best.

Brae in Birregura, a regular contender on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, boasts a creative menu that uses innovative techniques to elevate the flavours of produce harvested from its own organic farm. Over at Tedesca Osteria in Mornington Peninsula, discover an Italian-influenced menu that includes handmade pasta and fresh seafood within an intimate farmhouse setting.