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For work, weekends and getaways: Festive gifts that go the distance
From frequent travellers to busy professionals and young explorers, Samsonite has Christmas gift ideas to suit different lifestyles.
Finding a Christmas gift that feels personal without being predictable can take some thought. One way to narrow the search is to consider what someone would enjoy using long after the festive season is over.
Perhaps it is a suitcase for the friend who is always planning their next getaway, a bag for someone juggling work and weekend plans, or a colourful suitcase for a child looking forward to the next family holiday.
From luggage and backpacks to everyday bags, Samsonite’s Festive Gifting 2026 collection offers options for the people on your Christmas list.
FOR THE EVERYDAY MULTITASKERS
From the daily commute to after-work plans and weekend outings, a bag that can keep up with a packed schedule – without compromising on style – makes a welcome gift.
For those balancing work and other commitments, the lightweight Move 5.0 Backpack and Shoulder Bag offer two ways to carry everyday essentials. The roomy backpack is suited to busier days, while the compact shoulder bag works well when there is less to bring along.
A fitness enthusiast who squeezes in a workout whenever possible might appreciate the Ac+ive Lite Backpack and Crossbody. Made with eco-conscious materials, the bags have a sportier aesthetic that works for both the office and casual outings.
Tech-savvy commuters might find the Relyon Backpack and Sacksquare Crossover particularly useful. The backpack accommodates a laptop of up to 15.6 inches, while the crossover has room for a tablet of up to 9.7 inches.
For a dressier option, consider the Valerie Backpack and Top Handle Crossbody. With sleek silhouettes, subtle metal accents and new colourways this season, the bags provide a polished look for workdays and evenings out.
FOR THOSE ALWAYS PLANNING THEIR NEXT TRIP
Some people are happiest with a trip on the calendar and a ticket booked to somewhere new. For the frequent flyer, a reliable suitcase or travel bag is likely to get plenty of use.
Globetrotters who value security and convenience may find a good match in the Enow Spinner and Garde 2.0 Backpack. The hard-shell suitcase features double-layer anti-theft zippers and Aero-Trac suspension wheels for smooth manoeuvring, while the backpack has RFID-secured compartments and dedicated storage for tech devices.
What about the friend who invariably returns from holiday with more than they packed? The Aquarius Backpack and Myton Spinner could be just the thing. The backpack keeps smaller belongings organised and accommodates a laptop of up to 14.1 inches, while the expandable suitcase offers extra packing space for those inevitable purchases.
For those who prefer to travel light, the Biz2go Daytrip and Sacksquare Travel Clutch work for short getaways. The former has separate compartments for clothing and tech, while the latter has a spacious interior for keeping your essentials.
For holidaymakers who prefer to leave room for souvenirs, the Foldable Duffle and Shoulder Waist Bag gift set is a handy alternative. The duffle packs away into a compact pouch when not in use and unfolds to provide extra capacity for last-minute purchases. Meanwhile, the shoulder waist bag keeps cash, cards and keys close at hand while leaving your hands free for sightseeing.
FOR BIG AND LITTLE TRAVELLERS
Travelling as a family often means packing for different needs and preferences. But with matching luggage for grown-ups and bags designed for children, getting ready for the next holiday can be part of the fun.
Couples and families looking to refresh their luggage can add a playful touch with the Cushpop Spinner Gift Sets and their distinctive puffy hardshell design. Available in three colours – cloud, cocoa and night sky – and three sizes – cabin, medium and large – the suitcases can be mixed and matched to create a personalised travel set.
And let us not forget the little ones. The Sammies Dreams Spinner and Backpack Gift Set features characters including Deevon the Deer and Radley the Red Panda. With room for toys, snacks and other belongings, the matching bags let children take charge of some of their own packing – a small step towards independence that may also get them more excited about the next family trip.
Samsonite’s festive gift sets start from S$80. For every set purchased, two trees will also be planted through the brand’s partnership with One Tree Planted – a chance to spread some festive cheer while making a positive impact beyond the holidays.
Explore Samsonite’s Festive Gifting 2026 collection, also available at all Samsonite stores in Singapore.