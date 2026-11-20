Finding a Christmas gift that feels personal without being predictable can take some thought. One way to narrow the search is to consider what someone would enjoy using long after the festive season is over.

Perhaps it is a suitcase for the friend who is always planning their next getaway, a bag for someone juggling work and weekend plans, or a colourful suitcase for a child looking forward to the next family holiday.

From luggage and backpacks to everyday bags, Samsonite’s Festive Gifting 2026 collection offers options for the people on your Christmas list.

FOR THE EVERYDAY MULTITASKERS

From the daily commute to after-work plans and weekend outings, a bag that can keep up with a packed schedule – without compromising on style – makes a welcome gift.