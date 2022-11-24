A year-end celebration made better with the finest feast and gifts

Will it be a traditional table of glistening turkey and ham? FairPrice Finest helps you set the mood with sumptuous feasts that cater to any kind of gathering.

The lavish Culina Christmas Set 1 (S$368) serves eight to 10 people and features a centrepiece Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing and Cranberry and Gourmet sauces on the side. The set also includes Honey Baked Ham, Roasted Ribeye and Ruffino Chianti.

Prefer a smokier meat? The London Fat Duck Christmas Roast Duck Bundle (S$118) won’t disappoint. The roasted duck pairs perfectly with Roasted Truffle Baby Potatoes and Honey Glazed Roasted Vegetables, and comes with a fruity Irish Mixed Berries Sauce to soften the rich flavours.

If your gathering is smaller than six, or you’re seeking an equally delectable feast on a budget, then the S$68 Swiss Butchery Christmas Set B: Christmas Feast is for you. You get two savoury Honey Roast Chickens, a fragrant Truffle Ham and a side of Spicy Italian Pork Sausages. All you need to do is whip up some potatoes and vegetables and you’re ready to go.

And whether it’s to cater to more diners or offer more variety, there’s plenty of a la-carte add-ons to create a customised meal. The Soup Spoon Spinach Pumpkin Lasagna (S$45) serves six to eight people and is a great vegetarian take on a classic pasta favourite. Then there’s The Soup Spoon Seafood Paella (S$58) – a hearty platter of seafood and chicken bratwurst with their flavours baked into the rice. With entrees this delicious, you can just add them to any meal to conjure up a feast.

The Culina and Swiss Butchery sets can be ordered from their respective counters in the deli area at FairPrice Finest stores.

A SWEET TOAST TO THE YEAR