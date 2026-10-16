Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India after participating in protest, media says

Indian authorities have asked Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave the country by the end of the month, saying he breached immigration laws after joining a protest against the election commission chief, local media reported on Thursday (Oct 15).

Khan, 43, is a US citizen, the Indian Express newspaper reported. Under Indian law, foreigners' participation in political protests may be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules.

He was given until October 28 to leave the country, the Times of India newspaper said.

The actor participated in a rally in Mumbai on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over voter list revisions that critics and opposition parties say favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.

"Apparently I’m going for a drive," the actor wrote on his Instagram on the same day, with a picture of him posing with a victory sign in the back of what looked like a police van.