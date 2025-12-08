India’s micro-dramas boom as viewers swap TV serials for three-minute clips

NEW DELHI: India’s digital entertainment landscape is shifting as millions of viewers trade traditional hour-long television serials to binge on something more compact – micro-dramas.

These vertically shot stories – each just two to three minutes long – are emerging as a potential game-changer in the battle for audience attention.

New entrants to the market believe these bite-sized narratives could reshape the country’s media industry.

A NEW STORYTELLING FORMULA

On set, the production of a micro-drama is no different from a Netflix series or Bollywood movie. Directors call out cues, actors take their places and cameras roll.

But the product is entirely different – tightly edited episodes designed to be watched in the few spare minutes users have between tasks during the day.