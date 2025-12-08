For over 150 years, Simmons has remained a name trusted by generations, refining the art of sleep with its iconic mattresses, including the Beautyrest line. 

At Simmons stores in Singapore, familiar faces are a common sight, with many patrons returning for something on display that already feels like home. “It’s always heartening when loyal customers tell us they have been sleeping on their Simmons mattress for 10 years or more, and now they’re back to upgrade to a new one,” said Simmons (SEA) managing director Samantha Vong. “It shows the level of trust in the brand and the credibility it has built over the years.”

That same trusted reputation draws new customers in — the belief that a well-crafted mattress from a reliable brand is key to a good night’s sleep.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Simmons’ Beautyrest line, its mattress collection known for luxurious comfort and motion-isolating support. First introduced in 1925, the range was the first in retail to feature the Simmons Original Pocketed Coil Technology and continues to evolve, with ongoing refinements to materials, design and technology to uphold the standard it is known for.