For over 150 years, Simmons has remained a name trusted by generations, refining the art of sleep with its iconic mattresses, including the Beautyrest line. 

At Simmons stores in Singapore, familiar faces are a common sight, with many patrons returning for something on display that already feels like home. “It’s always heartening when loyal customers tell us they have been sleeping on their Simmons mattress for 10 years or more, and now they’re back to upgrade to a new one,” said Simmons (SEA) managing director Samantha Vong. “It shows the level of trust in the brand and the credibility it has built over the years.”
That same trusted reputation draws new customers in — the belief that a well-crafted mattress from a reliable brand is key to a good night’s sleep.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Simmons’ Beautyrest line, its mattress collection known for luxurious comfort and motion-isolating support. First introduced in 1925, the range was the first in retail to feature the Simmons Original Pocketed Coil Technology and continues to evolve, with ongoing refinements to materials, design and technology to uphold the standard it is known for.
A LEGACY BUILT ON QUALITY CRAFTSMANSHIP
Simmons’ story began in 1870 as the originator of pocketed coil technology. Its mission was clear: to perfect the art of uninterrupted sleep through expertly crafted, premium mattresses. Over the decades, the brand has continued to innovate, from introducing queen- and king-sized beds to pioneering non-flip mattresses that made everyday rest easier and more comfortable.
To Simmons, quality sleep goes beyond comfort — it’s about well-being. Studies have shown that broken sleep can affect everything from energy and mood to memory and heart health. “When you sleep deeply and without interruption, your body repairs and resets,” said Ms Vong. “You wake up not just rested, but recharged.”
At the core of every mattress is the brand’s breakthrough Simmons Pocketed Coil Technology. Crafted from high-tensile-strength steel that meets high industrial standards, each coil is pre-compressed and individually encased to respond to the body’s movements, ensuring personalised support throughout the night. This system helps maintain natural alignment and reduces motion transfer, supporting uninterrupted rest and better overall well-being. “This is what we call a Do-Not-Disturb sleep that so many of our customers love,” said Ms Vong.
Today, most Simmons mattresses are made in Japan or at the brand’s manufacturing facilities in key markets — a reflection of its commitment to precision and consistency. “We uphold a high Japanese standard of quality assurance,” said Ms Vong. “Every mattress is rigorously tested to ensure it can stand the test of time.” It is this attention to detail and more that earned Simmons the 2025 Singapore Trusted Brands Award (Gold) in the Mattress category.
To provide customers lasting peace of mind, each mattress comes with the Simmons guarantee of authenticity, comfort and durability. “The 10-year warranty is a mark of confidence — a promise of quality that has held strong for a century,” said Ms Vong.
Learn about Simmons’ 155-year legacy of craftsmanship and innovation that has shaped the way the world sleeps.
THE LUXURY OF LASTING COMFORT
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of its Beautyrest line, Simmons has unveiled new additions to the range. Built on Simmons Original Pocketed Coil Technology, they are enhanced with features designed to deliver deeper, more restful sleep for modern lifestyles.
The first, imported from Japan, is the Beautyrest 100th Anniversary Series. It comes in two models: box pillow-top for those who prefer a softer, more cushioned feel; and tight-top for firmer support. Each mattress is made from eco-friendly recycled yarn and Moistcare Foam, which improves breathability and regulates humidity throughout the night. It also incorporates the e-ION Crystal Technology, which, according to Simmons, aims to promote overall well-being by boosting circulation and supporting the body’s natural rejuvenation process.
The second is the Beautyrest Centennial Luxe mattress. Made from plant-based Sorona fabric and recycled yarn, it combines natural latex with a convoluted foam layer for breathable, eco-friendly comfort.
The third is the Beautyrest Centennial Diamond, exclusive to Simmons Gallery stores and fully imported from Canada. This mattress features organic cotton fabric and GelTouch foam for superior breathability and adaptive support, keeping sleepers cool and rested throughout the night.
WHERE REST TAKES SHAPE AT SIMMONS GALLERY AND STUDIO
SHAPING THE FUTURE OF BETTER SLEEP
Looking ahead, Simmons will refresh its Beautyrest line in 2026 with four new collections designed to help customers find the ideal mattress for their sleep needs and lifestyle. The additions — Beautyrest Prime, Beautyrest Platinum, Beautyrest Signature and Beautyrest Diamond — will join the existing top-tier ranges, Beautyrest Ultimate and Simmons’ most luxurious collection, Beautyrest Black.
“By evolving the Beautyrest line into six collections, we can better meet the needs of every life stage, from children and newlyweds to seniors,” said Ms Vong. “As we look to the next 100 years, our goal remains the same — to help the world sleep better, with continuous innovation for a deeper, undisturbed sleep for everyone.”
FROM RESTFUL NIGHTS TO REMARKABLE JOURNEYS
As a finale to the Beautyrest centennial, Simmons has partnered with Kris+ by Singapore Airlines for the Sleep World-Class, Fly World-Class campaign. Until March 31, 2026, every Beautyrest mattress purchase at Simmons Gallery or Simmons Studio stores gives you a chance to win KrisFlyer miles worth a return flight for two to Japan. Visit stores for more details.