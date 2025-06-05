From sun-drenched coastlines to starlit desert skies, this dynamic corner of the world offers adventures to suit every age, and the open road promises as much magic as the destinations themselves.

Next, take a short drive to Fremantle/Walyalup, a port city where colonial history and indie cool collide. Visit the 12-sided Roundhouse – originally a jail – and explore its fascinating past. Then, spend hours eating and shopping through the buzzing Fremantle Markets and the nearby Cappuccino Strip. This lively street on South Terrace gained its nickname from the number of (mostly Italian) restaurants and cafes lining the length of it.

From Fremantle, it’s another short drive south to Mandurah/Mandjoogoordap, known for its peaceful coastline and abundant wildlife. Take a dolphin-watching cruise through the tranquil waters of the region’s wetlands, where migratory birds and playful dolphins are frequently spotted. While you’re there, set off on a thrilling quest to find the famed Giants of Mandurah – towering wooden sculptures tucked away in the wild, waiting to be discovered on a family adventure like no other.

Continue south for one to two hours to the coastal town of Busselton/Undalup, where you can ride the Jetty Train along the longest timber piled jetty in the southern hemisphere - a perfect way to enjoy sweeping views of Geographe Bay. When you reach the end visit the Underwater Observatory to see vibrant corals and marine wildlife up close, and end the day with a relaxing picnic at Meelup Beach, known for its shallow, calm, turquoise waters perfect for little ones to splash around in.