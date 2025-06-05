From sun-drenched coastlines to starlit desert skies, this dynamic corner of the world offers adventures to suit every age, and the open road promises as much magic as the destinations themselves.

Planning a family holiday that ticks all the boxes can be challenging, but a campervan road trip might just be the answer – especially with the vast playground that is Western Australia. With the freedom to pace your itinerary and the comfort of a well-fitted home-on-wheels, it presents an enticing proposition for group discoveries and quality time together, just a five-hour flight away from Singapore.
Singaporean travellers can hit the ground running for a quick holiday escape, as Singapore shares the same time zone as Western Australia – so no jet lag or adjustment needed.
A ROAD TRIP THE WHOLE FAMILY WILL LOVE (ESPECIALLY THE LITTLE ONES!)
Start your journey in the sunny capity city of Perth/Boorloo, the gateway to Western Australia, and immediately dive into its thriving mix of nature and culture. The city’s proximity to the coast means you can easily enjoy ocean views at Cottesloe Beach or explore Kings Park and Botanic Garden/Kaarta Koomba, which offers panoramic views of the city. Take some time to explore the city’s weekend markets and cafes, or snap a family selfie with the friendly quokkas on Rottnest Island/Wadjemup.
Begin the road trip with a short drive to the scenic Swan Valley, where families with infants and toddlers can enjoy a visit to Caversham Wildlife Park. Here, little ones can meet native animals such as koalas, wallabies and even the rare Tasmanian devils. While the kids are entertained, adults can savour the region’s renowned wine and coffee offerings. Make sure to stop at Sandalford Wines to explore the country’s oldest grapevines dating back to 1890, or head to Yahava Koffeeworks for a fragrant cuppa.
Next, take a short drive to Fremantle/Walyalup, a port city where colonial history and indie cool collide. Visit the 12-sided Roundhouse – originally a jail – and explore its fascinating past. Then, spend hours eating and shopping through the buzzing Fremantle Markets and the nearby Cappuccino Strip. This lively street on South Terrace gained its nickname from the number of (mostly Italian) restaurants and cafes lining the length of it.
From Fremantle, it’s another short drive south to Mandurah/Mandjoogoordap, known for its peaceful coastline and abundant wildlife. Take a dolphin-watching cruise through the tranquil waters of the region’s wetlands, where migratory birds and playful dolphins are frequently spotted. While you’re there, set off on a thrilling quest to find the famed Giants of Mandurah – towering wooden sculptures tucked away in the wild, waiting to be discovered on a family adventure like no other.
Continue south for one to two hours to the coastal town of Busselton/Undalup, where you can ride the Jetty Train along the longest timber piled jetty in the southern hemisphere - a perfect way to enjoy sweeping views of Geographe Bay. When you reach the end visit the Underwater Observatory to see vibrant corals and marine wildlife up close, and end the day with a relaxing picnic at Meelup Beach, known for its shallow, calm, turquoise waters perfect for little ones to splash around in.
Make time for some memorable pit stops throughout your adventure. The region has plenty of small-scale food producers and cosy farm stays along the way. Vasse Virgin, located near Busselton, for example, offers high-quality crafted Australian olive oil products, including a skin and body care range for use during your travels.
WIDE-EYED EXPLORATIONS AWAY FROM THE SCREEN
Older children can be hard to impress, but offer them star-filled skies, ancient caves and sand dunes to surf – and suddenly, their screens will seem much less appealing.
Drive 45 minutes south from Busselton to Margaret River/Wooditjbilyup, a region famous not only for its world-class wineries but also for its incredible caves, local markets and artisanal produce. Start at the Margaret River Farmers Market and sample fresh local cheese, olives and bread. Don’t miss out on the Margaret River Chocolate Company, which offers some of the country’s best sweets. Grown-ups can enjoy a wine tasting at Leeuwin Estate. The area also offers a massive subterranean world to explore. Visit the magical Mammoth Cave, a natural time capsule with ancient fossils embedded in its walls, including those of prehistoric sharks.
From there, make an inland detour eastward to the Golden Outback to visit one of Western Australia’s most iconic natural landmarks – Wave Rock/Katter Kich, near the town of Hyden. Standing at 15m high and 100m long, this striking granite formation curls like a crashing ocean wave frozen in time. Black streaks across its ochre face enhance the illusion, making it a must-stop for budding photographers and nature lovers alike. Don’t forget to check out the nearby Hippo’s Yawn, a rock formation that amusingly resembles a yawning hippopotamus – always a hit with younger travellers. After a day of inland exploration, head back north to Perth, which is roughly a three-hour drive away.
ALL OF NATURE’S COLOURS (AND FLAVOURS) ON FULL DISPLAY
Living in the city, it’s easy to forget how spectacular some of nature’s creations can be – something a week in Western Australia will quickly remind you of. From pink lakes and vineyard valleys to wave-shaped rocks and desert spires, the region is home to natural wonders that often defy belief.
Head north from Perth and you’ll find that each stop along the way reveals yet another side of Western Australia’s incredible, ever-changing landscape – with plenty of surprises to keep the whole family engaged.
Begin your road trip heading north from Perth, making your first countryside stop at Orchard Glory Farm Resort in the Chittering Valley. Surrounded by rolling hills, orchards and native bushland, this rustic retreat is ideal for families looking to ease into their northern journey. Children can explore open spaces and enjoy feeding and petting farm animals while parents unwind by the lake or enjoy a laid-back barbecue under blue skies.
From there, continue on to Lancelin/Wangaree where you can soar down a white landscape with heart-racing sandboarding sessions on the dunes. Then, as the sun sets, visit the Pinnacles Desert in Nambung National Park for its otherworldly landscape of rock spires rising from the desert floor. Away from the city lights, it also transforms into a magical spot for a cosmic show, as thousands of stars fill the night sky.
Next, head north to Jurien Bay, where you can snorkel with sea lions or simply relax by the turquoise water at the jetty. The marine life is playful and abundant, making it a favourite stop for families.
Further up the coast lies Kalbarri, where you’ll find both dramatic coastal cliffs and the majestic Kalbarri National Park/Wurdimarlu. Stop at the Kalbarri Skywalk/Kaju Yatka, suspended above the Murchison River Gorge, and marvel at the ancient red rock formations (including the famous Nature’s Window). You’ll also pass the eye-catching Hutt Lagoon, also known as the Pink Lake. When exposed to sunlight, the algae that live in the waters produce a pigment that shifts from soft lavender to vibrant magenta, depending on the season and sunlight.
For a taste of adventure deeper inland, continue northeast to Karijini National Park in the Pilbara region. Its spectacular gorges, waterfalls and swimming holes offer a more rugged experience. Hike through ancient geological formations and cool off in the natural rock pools – it’s one of Western Australia’s most breathtaking natural treasures.
If you’re extending your road trip further, journey all the way up to the Kimberley region, where wild landscapes meet deep cultural roots. Discover ancient Aboriginal rock art hidden in remote gorges, and witness dramatic tidal movements at the otherworldly Horizontal Falls/Garaanngaddim. Finally, visit the coastal town of Broome/Rubibi where you can take a scenic camel ride along Cable Beach/Walmanyjun while the sun sets dreamily over the Indian Ocean.
NO ITINERARY EVER LOOKS (OR FEELS) THE SAME
Whether you’re a family of nature lovers, foodies or thrill-seekers, there’s no shortage of exciting things to do in Western Australia. There’s no need to prioritise one person’s interests over another’s – the region seamlessly blends creature comforts with rugged adventures, and enchanting sightseeing with gourmet delights. So, no matter who’s coming along and how old (or young) they are, you’ll discover experiences that delight every generation, all in one destination.