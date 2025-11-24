brand studio Brand Studio
Seaside living meets mall-side ease in Pasar Ris
Set to be the first executive condominium launch in the area in 12 years, Coastal Cabana is within walking distance of the MRT and right next to Downtown East.
There’s a certain ease to life in Pasir Ris, where mornings begin with sea breeze and evenings end at the neighbourhood shopping centre. Mature and well-loved, the town is already complete in its own right, with parks, schools and three malls all minutes from home. It’s an enclave that’s both relaxed and ready, where daily life flows easily between work, family and recreation.
That same balance of coastal calm and everyday convenience is set to find a new address at Coastal Cabana, jointly developed by Qingjian Realty, Forsea Holdings, ZACD Group and Jianan Capital. Located along Jalan Loyang Besar, this upcoming executive condominium (EC) is Qingjian’s 10th EC development.
Right next to Downtown East and just a short walk from Pasir Ris MRT and Pasar Ris Park, Coastal Cabana is a home tuned to the rhythms of seaside living that residents can easily retreat to. It’s a setting that feels both familiar and forward-looking – a timely arrival as Pasir Ris evolves into a more connected, future-ready town while keeping its charm intact.”
A COMPLETE TOWN BY THE COAST
Well-connected yet close to nature, Pasir Ris has long been one of Singapore’s most liveable neighbourhoods. The estate already offers much of what makes daily life simple – from parks and schools to shops, dining options and recreational spaces..
The town is anchored by three malls – White Sands, Pasir Ris Mall and Downtown East – that cover everything from daily essentials to weekend entertainment. There’s also a strong network of educational institutions, with six primary and two secondary schools serving the area.
Getting around is straightforward. Pasir Ris MRT links directly to the city, while the Tampines Expressway and Pan-Island Expressway keep the rest of Singapore within easy reach. The town is also close to the regional Tampines area as well as employment hubs like Changi Business Park, Changi Aviation Park and Loyang Industrial Estate, making it an ideal address for those working in the east.
When it is time to slow down, the coast is never far. From morning jogs in Pasir Ris Park to cycling trails along the beach, life here flows easily between nature and town.
A COASTAL TOWN IN TRANSITION
It has been 12 years since Pasir Ris last welcomed an EC, and demand for new ECs in the east has only grown stronger. Of the nine EC sites awarded since 2024, just two have been in this region, making the launch of Coastal Cabana especially significant for homebuyers seeking an east-side address that combines value with lifestyle.
While new launches elsewhere continue to draw attention, Pasir Ris is entering a new phase of rejuvenation. Under the URA Draft Master Plan 2025, a network of infrastructure upgrades and town enhancements will refresh the area and improve its connectivity with the rest of Singapore.
The Cross Island Line (CRL) will link Pasir Ris MRT to interchanges such as Hougang, Ang Mo Kio and Clementi, enabling more direct and efficient travel across the island. A new Integrated Transport Hub will bring MRT, bus and retail connections together in one place. Improvements to Pasir Ris Park, Loyang Linear Park and the town centre – alongside a new precinct planned at Sungei Loyang – will expand greenery, recreational spaces and community amenities.
“Pasir Ris is already a popular town among homebuyers, and the future plans outlined in the URA Draft Master Plan 2025 will further enhance its appeal and liveability,” said Mr Kelvin Fong, CEO of PropNex Realty. “These changes will not only benefit residents’ daily lives but could also help support long-term growth in home value and demand.”
Further east, the Changi region is set to expand, anchored by Terminal 5 and a new aviation and logistics hub – with Coastal Cabana offering direct access to the terminal via the CRL. These developments are expected to draw strong investment and employment activity. With these shifts underway, Coastal Cabana is well placed at the heart of a district that is becoming even more vibrant and future-ready.
WHERE EVERY DAY FEELS LIKE A GETAWAY
The name Coastal Cabana evokes the spirit of seaside living, with a touch of resort-inspired ease.
Facilities such as a two-storey clubhouse, family pools and a rooftop sky terrace with sea views are designed to make leisure a part of daily life. Whether it is a morning swim, a weekend by the pool or evenings overlooking the coast, residents can relax without leaving home.
Inside, units are designed for flexibility and comfort. Kitchens and bathrooms are naturally ventilated, while adaptable spaces suit hybrid work or changing family needs. All homes maximise natural light, making them bright, airy and efficient.
A HOME THAT MOVES WITH THE TIMES
As Pasir Ris continues to evolve, Coastal Cabana is part of its next chapter. It offers the ease of seafront living, the convenience of a mature town and the potential of a home that will grow in value over time. For those seeking a premium EC, the wait is finally over.
*coastalcabana.sg/results