Seaside living meets mall-side ease in Pasir Ris

It has been 12 years since Pasir Ris last welcomed an EC, and demand for new ECs in the east has only grown stronger. Of the nine EC sites awarded since 2024, just two have been in this region, making the launch of Coastal Cabana especially significant for homebuyers seeking an east-side address that combines value with lifestyle.

While new launches elsewhere continue to draw attention, Pasir Ris is entering a new phase of rejuvenation. Under the URA Draft Master Plan 2025, a network of infrastructure upgrades and town enhancements will refresh the area and improve its connectivity with the rest of Singapore.

The Cross Island Line (CRL) will link Pasir Ris MRT to interchanges such as Hougang, Ang Mo Kio and Clementi, enabling more direct and efficient travel across the island. A new Integrated Transport Hub will bring MRT, bus and retail connections together in one place. Improvements to Pasir Ris Park, Loyang Linear Park and the town centre – alongside a new precinct planned at Sungei Loyang – will expand greenery, recreational spaces and community amenities.

“Pasir Ris is already a popular town among homebuyers, and the future plans outlined in the URA Draft Master Plan 2025 will further enhance its appeal and liveability,” said Mr Kelvin Fong, CEO of PropNex Realty. “These changes will not only benefit residents’ daily lives but could also help support long-term growth in home value and demand.”

Further east, the Changi region is set to expand, anchored by Terminal 5 and a new aviation and logistics hub – with Coastal Cabana offering direct access to the terminal via the CRL. These developments are expected to draw strong investment and employment activity. With these shifts underway, Coastal Cabana is well placed at the heart of a district that is becoming even more vibrant and future-ready.

