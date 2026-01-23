Smarter sleep, refreshed mornings with Derucci's AI mattress

In a fast-moving city like Singapore, where work, family and digital life often overlap, sleep is one of the few chances your body gets to truly recharge. Guided by a mission to help people sleep better, DeRucci combines advanced technology with ergonomic design to make restorative rest more achievable.
Founded in 2004, DeRucci has grown from a bedding manufacturer into a global sleep wellness brand. It now has more than 5,400 stores across 10 countries and regions, including Singapore, China, Australia, Canada and the United States.
Over the years, the company has partnered with more than 10 international institutions – including the MIT Media Lab (an interdisciplinary research laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Beijing Sport University, Sun Yat-sen University and The Chinese University of Hong Kong – to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor-driven design into its smart mattresses. The result is a new generation of sleep solutions that respond to your body in real time, adjusting through the night to provide better alignment, pressure relief and recovery.
“DeRucci has developed multiple generations of smart AI mattresses, and with each iteration, our technology has evolved and become more advanced,” said Mr Patrick Peng, product director at DeRucci. “By combining global expertise, cutting-edge research and Industry 4.0 manufacturing, we’re not just making mattresses – we’re redefining how people experience sleep.”
A MATTRESS THAT KEEPS UP WITH YOUR SLEEP
DeRucci recently introduced its AI mattress series to Singapore, including the latest T11+ and T11Z+ models. Recognised at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 for breakthrough innovation, its intelligent sleep technology is seamlessly embedded within the mattress itself, unlike conventional smart beds that rely on app-based controls or external bases.
At the heart of this system is DeRucci’s patented AI Tidal Algorithm 2.0, which interprets real-time data and makes dynamic adjustments to ensure consistent support as you rest.
Crafted with high-quality breathable materials, the T11+ is equipped with 23 intelligent sensors that monitor five key areas: shoulders, back, waist, hips and legs. These sensors work in tandem with 14 flexible adjustment units to respond to your sleeping position, body shape, weight and movement, automatically fine-tuning support to maintain spinal alignment through the night. For added flexibility, the mattress can also be paired with DeRucci’s adjustable smart bed base, offering preset modes like zero-gravity, snore relief and reading.
Sharing a bed? The dual-zone design minimises motion transfer and allows each side to be adjusted independently. If you tend to toss and turn, the mattress absorbs movement to avoid disturbing your partner.
According to Mr Wenze Chen, head of research and development at DeRucci Group, the T11+ uses clinically validated cardiopulmonary coupling technology – originally developed at Harvard Medical School – to monitor vital signs while you sleep. This data then feeds into the AI algorithm to guide real-time adjustments.
“Most mainstream sleep monitoring relies on electrocardiogram sensors or wearable-based photoplethysmography,” he explained. “Our system uses ballistocardiography instead, tracking heart rate and breathing without contact, offering consistency and ease for everyday use. It detects movement with 97 per cent accuracy in just 20 milliseconds, matches the data to its internal database in 40 milliseconds and makes an adjustment within 120 milliseconds – all without disturbing your sleep.”
The T11+ also syncs with the DeRucci AI app, which generates a personalised sleep report every morning, with insights into your sleep stages, irregularities and an overall score.
In a 60-day volunteer trial verified by the Chinese Sleep Research Society, the mattress was shown to deliver measurable sleep improvements, shared Mr Peng. “Participants reported a 37.3 per cent reduction in sleep latency – the time taken to fall asleep – along with a 21.5 per cent decrease in tossing and turning. Sleep arousals, or brief periods of wakefulness often caused by disturbances such as sleep apnoea, were reduced by 20.8 per cent, highlighting the mattress’ effectiveness in promoting uninterrupted rest.”
When you buy a DeRucci AI smart mattress, you also receive free software upgrades throughout the mattress’ lifespan, ensuring the system continues to improve sleep quality over time.
KEEPING TRACK OF YOUR REST
Sleep experts recommend seven to nine hours of rest per night for adults, but quality matters just as much as quantity. Each night, we cycle through four sleep stages: three non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) and one REM, with each playing a unique role in how the body and brain recover.
On average, deep sleep and REM each makes up around 25 per cent of total sleep time, supporting everything from memory and learning to immune repair and hormone regulation.
Chronic sleep deprivation does not just leave you tired. Studies have linked poor sleep to a higher risk of health conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, weakened immunity and reduced cognitive function. It is also associated with increased rates of anxiety and depression.
While most adults need between one and two hours of deep sleep, this can be disrupted by factors like ageing, stress, sleep apnoea, insomnia or environmental conditions such as inadequate mattress support, noise and light.
That is where DeRucci’s technology comes in. With continued use, the AI smart mattress system learns and evolves, adapting to your body’s unique needs and improving its support over time. Complemented by the sleep reports, users gain insights into how their habits impact recovery – empowering them to improve both their sleep and overall well-being.
INNOVATION THAT STANDS OUT
DeRucci’s smart mattress technology has received multiple international awards:
- CES 2024 Innovation Awards – Best in Digital Health
- CES 2024 Innovation Awards – Best in Smart Home Technology
- Twice Picks Awards at CES 2024 – Consumer Electronics
- Business Intelligence Group 2024 BIG Innovation Awards – Best in Internet and Technology
More than a passive tracker, DeRucci’s AI smart mattress is designed to enhance long-term sleep health. As consumers increasingly seek out integrated solutions for home and wellness, the company is building a connected sleep ecosystem powered by intelligent hardware, data and AI.
Mr Yeo Khee Wee, senior commercial manager for DeRucci Singapore, said: “As sleep takes on a larger role in the wellness conversation, we aim to support it with technology that understands and responds to individual sleep needs, helping people rest better and live healthier.”