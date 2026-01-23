Smarter sleep, refreshed mornings with Derucci's AI mattress

In a fast-moving city like Singapore, where work, family and digital life often overlap, sleep is one of the few chances your body gets to truly recharge. Guided by a mission to help people sleep better, DeRucci combines advanced technology with ergonomic design to make restorative rest more achievable.

Founded in 2004, DeRucci has grown from a bedding manufacturer into a global sleep wellness brand. It now has more than 5,400 stores across 10 countries and regions, including Singapore, China, Australia, Canada and the United States.

Over the years, the company has partnered with more than 10 international institutions – including the MIT Media Lab (an interdisciplinary research laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Beijing Sport University, Sun Yat-sen University and The Chinese University of Hong Kong – to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor-driven design into its smart mattresses. The result is a new generation of sleep solutions that respond to your body in real time, adjusting through the night to provide better alignment, pressure relief and recovery.