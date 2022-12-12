Art of the Japanese Highball

SPIRIT OF “KODAWARI”

Nothing is left to chance when making a highball. Every minute aspect affects its taste, be it the whisky used, the ice made, the temperature of the soda water, or the ratio of whisky to mixer.

This meticulous, ritualistic attention to detail brings to mind the Japanese philosophy of “Kodawari”, which means “the uncompromising and relentless pursuit of perfection”. It is an ethos guided by a commitment to personal excellence, to be the best one can be, and to take pride in what one does, no matter how small a task may seem.