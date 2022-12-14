highball...
BREATHING NEW LIFE INTO THE
BREATHING NEW LIFE
INTO THE
JAPANESE
HIGHBALL
Tradition meets innovation with this classic cocktail
EXPERIENCING THE HIGHBALL
EXPERIENCING
THE HIGHBALL
The Japanese highball is stunning in its simplicity, making it a staple at any izakaya spot or cocktail bar. At the same time, simplicity breeds versatility as mixologists around the globe are putting their own creative spin on the highball. Taking a cue from Japan’s detail-oriented bartending culture, their carefully crafted variations cater to a plethora of tastes and preferences.
HIGHBALL
HOTSPOTS
LET’S GO BAR HOPPING
Three establishments, three distinct highball experiences.
Immerse yourself in each one.
THE JAPANESE
HIGHBALL BAR
1923 KRUNGTHEP
This Bangkok outlet specialises in whisky highballs paired with specially crafted Japanese bar bites
SOCIAL
@ HONCHO
This intimate lounge presents one side of a multi-faceted take on Singapore’s ‘vibe dining’ scene
OFFTRACK
This Singapore hideaway draws inspiration from Japan’s famed jazz cafes and listening bars
OFF
OFF
OFF
PULL THE LEVER
1923’s signature Kakubin highball comes from a special highball machine imported from Japan. The machine produces highly-carbonated soda water made from “Hokkaido Natural Super Soft Water”, which has a pH level close to that used for distilling Japanese whisky. It also keeps both the whisky and soda cold at 2 degrees Celsius, and is calibrated to mix them to create a perfectly-balanced highball.
According to Shoichi Suzuki, Chief Operating Officer of 1923, the person behind the highball machine matters just as much as the machine itself. “We must take care of every little detail, from using a well-chilled glass to tilting the glass at a 45-degree angle when dispensing the soda to maintain carbonation,” he said, epitomising the Kodawari spirit. “These simple steps help ensure consistency and quality in every pour.”
FROM THE KITCHEN
In a departure from the typical izakaya fare, 1923 has a specially curated food menu consisting of bar bites inspired by traditional Japanese dishes that pair well with the whisky highball. The beverage’s refreshing and subtly sweet taste provides a good counterpoint to deep-fried, smoked and spicy dishes like the Meatball Katsu, Japanese Craft Curry and Pork Katsu Sando.
The act of drinking and eating together, an ingrained part of the Japanese highball culture, is something Thais are accustomed to. Indeed, locals have long been mixing whisky with soda water and imbibing during meals. This makes Bangkok a great location to introduce and popularise an authentic, high-quality Japanese highball experience across Southeast Asia.
CORDIALLY INVITED
To better acquaint Southeast Asians with the Japanese highball culture, Suntory Whisky Kakubin launched its first ever event in the region, “The Art of Japanese Highball”. 1923 hosted the vinyls-only DJ sets and tasting session on November 14, 2022, which featured a bespoke range of Kakubin highballs crafted by Tokyo-based bartender Kenta Arai (owner of Bar Arai Tateguten in Tsukishima).
AN AUTHENTIC SETTING
Every interior design choice has been thoughtfully made to present an authentic Japanese highball experience. The tortoise-shell patterns on the walls are reminiscent of those found on the Kakubin bottle. The interlocking wooden pieces hanging from the ceiling evoke the “Kumiki” technique common in traditional Japanese architecture. Even the type of wood used shares the same orange-gold colour of Kakubin whisky.
HIGHBALL O’CLOCK
While the classic Kakubin highball on tap is a favourite among customers, 1923 also offers a variety of flavoured highballs and highball-based cocktails. For example, syrup can be added to make the drink sweeter. Other beverages use locally-sourced Thai ingredients, such as the Coconut Chita Highball which is served in a coconut shell and has ice cubes made from coconut water.
Nanthawat Klinhom, a Brand Ambassador for Beam Suntory who is based in Bangkok, enjoys experimenting with fresh local ingredients to create new and inventive whisky highball recipes. For instance, the Kaku Yuzu Thai Tea Highball has unique “sweet and spicy” undertones thanks to its combination of yuzu cordial and Thai tea syrup as well as Thai basil for garnish, he explained.
ICE NICETIES
Bartenders at 1923 take great care in preparing large, crystal-clear, smooth-surface ice spears, so that they will melt more slowly in the glass and keep the drink colder for longer. After freezing the ice overnight, it is stored in Japanese wooden buckets called “Ki-oke” to get rid of white particles on the surface, and then hand-cut to size to fit in the glass and shave off imperfections.
The Japanese craft of Ki-oke has a long history dating back 700 years. Made by hand, these round- or oval-shaped wooden buckets were traditionally used as bathing tubs or for fermenting soy sauce. Today, they have been repurposed into ice storage containers and sake coolers, among other uses.
GET IN THE GROOVE
“In curating the playlist at Social@Honcho, I choose music that has influenced today’s hip-hop, like funk, soul, R&B, jazz, disco and boom bap,” said DJ KoFlow, a veteran hip-hop DJ and co-founder of Honcho. Conversely, restaurant goers listen to music that hip-hop has influenced, like future beats, future jazz and electronic music — mirroring the innovative dishes on their tables.
KoFlow often spins at Jō@Honcho, playing current hits and what’s trending in hip-hop. “This is to create a community, a common language everyone can speak,” he said. “We want Honcho to be a space where people across all industries can come together, network and share ideas, especially with the creatives.”
HIGHBALL O’CLOCK
Well-stocked with premium bottles, Social@Honcho offers signature serves like the Goji Highball. “We use a gentleman’s pour of Kakubin whisky, infuse it with goji berries and chrysanthemum, and then smoke the cocktail with apple wood chips to add a smoky flavour and aroma,” said resident bartender Omar Bradley.
SETTING THE MOOD
The bar is the focal point of Social@Honcho, with digitally-controllable cove lights creating a tunnel effect and drawing attention to the area. Velvet sofas and fluted wall panels, which absorb and diffuse sound, further enhance the ‘vibe dining’ ambience (a cross between a restaurant and a party lounge), promising deep conversations over good drinks.
CORDIALLY INVITED
To better acquaint Southeast Asians with the Japanese highball culture, Suntory Whisky Kakubin launched its first ever event in the region, “The Art of Japanese Highball”. Social@Honcho hosted the vinyls-only DJ sets and tasting session on November 18, 2022, which featured a bespoke range of Kakubin highballs crafted by Tokyo-based bartender Kenta Arai (owner of Bar Arai Tateguten in Tsukishima).
A TRIFECTA
The venue spans three levels, each with its own character and charm which appeals to different types of personalities. While the Social@Honcho basement lounge radiates an “if you know, you know” aura, the chic Honcho restaurant on the ground floor attracts adventurous foodies who are intrigued by its modern izakaya and omakase concept.
At the outdoor rooftop bar, Jō@Honcho, guests can enjoy a casual night out. Its lively, playful atmosphere is reflected in the colourful wall mural. Designed by Phunk Studio, a local contemporary art and design collective, the mural resembles wheatpasting commonly seen in street art and depicts the many things, places and artists that have inspired Honcho’s co-founders.
FROM THE KITCHEN
Modern Japanese-Western fusion cuisine is served here, with a separate menu for each level. Some of the more popular dishes appear in multiple menus, including the Otoro Tataki (fatty tuna belly, lightly seared and thinly sliced), Yuzu Scottish Mussels and Awabi (abalone) Risotto, all three of which pair well with the highball.
The Yuzu Scottish Mussels, with the faint citrus taste of the yuzu miso broth and the light scent of chrysanthemum, matches perfectly with Honcho’s signature Goji Highball. Meanwhile, the cocktail’s smoky flavour complements the Awabi Risotto, which is on the creamy side. To tone down the richness of the Otoro Tataki, the highball is a good (and less dry) substitute for white wine.
SWEET SOUNDS
Getting the acoustics right is a priority at this cosy music-centric bar. It is achieved through two beautifully-restored Klipsch La Scala speakers, the same sound system used in “The Loft”, a space formulated by self-described musical host David Mancuso in 70s New York City. The three-way horn-loaded speakers provide absolute clarity and tonal definition, while the pegboard walls are insulated with rockwool to dampen the sound, resulting in an optimal audio experience.
ALL ABOUT THE MUSIC
The high-end audio equipment, vast vinyl collection and retro décor are a nod to Japan’s idiosyncratic jazz cafes and listening bars that inspired Offtrack. It hosts a rotating line-up of local and regional music selectors across genres. “With our diverse music programming, we make it a point to introduce lesser-known sounds in jazz, soul, ambient, Afro-centric, Latin and electronic music,” said its co-founder Dean Chew.
FROM THE KITCHEN
Designed for sharing, Offtrack’s menu is made up of pan-Asian food with a savoury umami bent. That makes the whisky highball a great palate cleanser between dishes such as the Oyster Mushroom, Burnt Chilli Dip and Garlic Noodles due to its clean, sparkling and refreshing notes.
Customers can look forward to a menu which changes every six months, with an eye to complementary cocktail and food pairings. The third iteration of the menu will be launched in February 2023, in conjunction with Offtrack’s one-year anniversary.
HIGHBALL O’CLOCK
A current bestseller on Offtrack’s rotating drink menu is the Salted & Stormy, a Japanese riff on the classic rum-based Dark & Stormy cocktail through the use of Kakubin whisky and homemade miso syrup. Another popular drink is the Hi-Ball, which combines sandalwood-infused Kakubin whisky with lightly-carbonated Lapsang Souchong and Oolong tea for a crisp mouthfeel.
CREATIVE COLLABORATIONS
Regulars at Offtrack may have noticed that the artworks on the walls change every few months. The space is a platform for homegrown and regional artists and designers to showcase their work to a wider audience. For instance, hanging above the back bar is a specially-commissioned piece by Berlin- based Singaporean illustrator Reza Hasni, known for his mashups of sacred geometry patterns, 90s Internet pop, club culture and Asian spiritualism.
Offtrack’s inaugural art showcase, which ran in the first half of 2022, featured the artworks of Indonesian print-making collective Krack Studio. Organised in collaboration with local curatorial consultancy Mama Magnet, the exhibition was titled “Approachable” and comprised a series of limited- edition silkscreen prints that portrayed the humour in everyday encounters.