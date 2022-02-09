Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo
'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music awards
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music awards

The singer won artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year. 

09 Feb 2022 06:30AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 08:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Source: Reuters/sr

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us