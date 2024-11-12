Make gifting great again with these brilliant 11.11 deals on home appliances, gadgets and travel gear
Whether you’re getting a headstart on your office Secret Santa shopping or looking for a travel accessory, this is a good chance to grab some great deals before they’re gone.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
There’s no time like the present to start festive shopping, thanks to a host of 11.11 sales on platforms like Shopee and Amazon and numerous retailers. If you spot that gadget, accessory or gift you’ve been eyeing, you’ll still want to grab it before it’s snapped up.
Numerous deals are live from the likes of renowned brands like Dyson, Sonos and Sennheiser as well as tech stalwarts like Apple, Samsung and Anker.
EXCLUSIVE SHOPEE PROMO CODE FOR READERS
Use the code SHPxCNALS1111 to get an additional 16 per cent discount with a minimum spend of S$20* (capped at $4). The code is valid till 11.59pm, Nov 13, 2024.
This is a good time to up your Secret Santa game with flash sales and coupons potentially offering significant discounts – if you can catch them. We’ve shortlisted a few that you may want to snap up before they’re gone.
CONTENTS
HOME
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer HD15 with Flyaway Smoother (S$529; Usual Price: S$699; 24% off)
Give your hair the attention it deserves with the Dyson Supersonic, which dries hair fast while minimising the risk of heat damage.
Russell Taylors Portable Spot Cleaner for Fabric, SC10 (S$109.82; Usual Price: S$259.99; 57% off)
Maintaining fabric sofas is a challenge in Singapore’s humid climate. Spot cleaners can help remove perspiration and other stubborn stains from sofas, upholstery and carpets. This Russel Taylors cleaner has a 650W motor, a 1.4L clean water tank and 1.2L waste water tank to help keep fabrics looking clean.
Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Knife and Cutlery Cleaner, Green, 85105 (S$9.86; Usual Price: S$19; 48% off)
The almost cool-sounding BladeBrush helps you clean sharp blades safely and effectively thanks to opposed bristles and a wrap-around design.
COLLBATH Mahjong-shaped Mug (S$18.19)
What better way to chill with your mahjong kakis than with this mahjong tile-shaped mug? Available in a variety of characters, this ceramic mug makes a great gift for the mahjong fan in your life. Complete the mahjong motif with this plush mahjong pillow (S$12.87) and mahjong water bottle (S$10.97; Usual Price: S$24.37; 55% off).
TOYS & GAMES
LEGO Disney Classic Walt Disney Tribute Camera, Set 43230 (S$116.28; Usual Price: S$159.90; 27% off)
This detailed 811-piece set features a vintage-style movie camera. Its film strip shows stills from 20 Disney films and a hinged back panel hides a surprise. The set includes a director’s clapperboard with space for three LEGO minifigures, two LEGO animal figures and a multiplane camera with three printed screens. Elevate your set with a lighting kit (S$52.32) and acrylic display case (S$52.14).
GeekShare Thumb Grip Caps for Playstation 5 Controller, 3 Pairs / 6 Pcs (Black) (S$7.93; Usual Price: S$11.99; 34% off)
Specially designed for PS5, PS4 and NS Pro controllers, this set includes 6.3mm, 7mm and 9.7mm silicone thumb grip caps. These reduce wear and tear and increase friction to prevent slipping.
SELF-CARE
L'Occitane Creme Mains Hand Cream 150ml (S$29.90; Usual Price: S$59.95; 50% off)
This phthalate-free hand cream is formulated with 20 per cent shea butter blended with coconut oil, honey and marshmallow root extracts to help moisturise, nourish and protect skin.
L'OCCITANE Pink Flowers Hand Cream Trio 3 x 75ml (S$56.45; Usual Price: S$94.83; 40% off)
Nourish and soften your hands with this collection of three delicate hand creams: Rose, Cherry Blossom and Neroli & Orchidee that have been enriched with shea butter.
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, 180ml (S$45.10; Usual Price: S$59.95; 24% off)
This brand is fabled for its personal care products. This invigorating body exfoliant leaves the skin thoroughly cleansed and immaculately smooth—perfectly prepared for hydration.
TRAVEL
Anker Powercore 533 Fast Charging Power Bank, 10,000mAh, 30W USB C (S$47.19; Usual Price: S$99.90; 52% off)
This popular Anker powerbank supports up to 30W USB-C PD charging and has one USB-A and two USB-C ports. A built-in LED display shows remaining battery power and usage time and trickle-charging mode charges low-power devices.
Mark Ryden MR9116 Anti-theft 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack (S$51.38; Usual Price: S$108.98; 52% off)
This water-repellant backpack holds up to a 15.6-inch laptop and also includes a USB and Micro USB charging port and anti-theft lock.
- Material: Oxford, Polyester
- Dimension: 46cm x 28cm x 16cm
- Weight: 1.1kg
Related:
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.
Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. Prime members enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items.
* The code is not applicable for miscellaneous, dining, travel and services, and ShopeePay Near Me. It also excludes S1/S2 Baby Milk.