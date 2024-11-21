Black Friday deals: Fantastic kitchen and home bargains you won’t want to miss
From robot vacuums to coffee makers and air fryers, add these deals to cart before they’re snapped up.
Black Friday deals offer a prime chance to land great bargains on early Christmas gifts, household gadgets or post-exam treats for the kids. From home and kitchen appliances and electronics, to toys, books and beauty products, there are thousands of cart-worthy deals you may want to consider before they’re sold out.
You’ll also be spoilt for choice with a host of deals from the Amazon US and Amazon Japan global stores.
HOME
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth with Flex Cap, 32 oz, Goji (S$42.48; Usual Price: S$65; 35% off)
This 32oz bottle features TempShield insulation that keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel, it ensures durability and no flavour transfer. The Flex Cap is leakproof when closed, making it easy to transport and can be easily carried with the built-in Flex Strap.
TEMPUR-PEDIC 15301115P Ergo Neck Pillow, White, Medium Profile (S$100.76; Usual Price: S$126.17; 20% off)
Sleep easy with this ergonomic contoured neck pillow that conforms to the natural curve of your body and offers plenty of support for a good night’s rest.
Work and game in comfort with this chair. It offers a 155° tilt-in-space feature, impeccable upholstery and a butterfly mechanism for enhanced comfort. Its heavy-duty nylon base and PU castors support a maximum load of up to 130kg.
ECOVACS DEEBOT T9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Function, White (S$368.10)
The DEEBOT T9 is equipped with TrueMapping 2.0, allowing it to navigate smoothly in various lighting conditions to ensure thorough cleaning. The ECOVACS Home App features a three-dimensional map for optimal cleaning routes.
- OZMO Pro 2.0 feature enables simultaneous sweeping, vacuuming and mopping
- Convenient disposable mopping pad captures dust cleans stains
Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robot Vacuum (S$1,249; Usual Price: S$1,649; 20% off)
This robot vacuum features a 360° vision system for intelligent navigation, an extending side duct that cleans right to the edge and a Hyperdymium motor that spins at up to 110,000rpm. Its five-stage HEPA filtration system traps dust and seals in 99.99% of particles.
KITCHEN
Joseph Joseph 95036 Milltop Salt and Pepper Mills Set, White/Black (S$44.46; Usual Price: S$105; 58% off)
Spice up your cooking in style with this salt and pepper mill. Its inverted design keeps table tops mess-free. Just twist the base to grind and twist the stainless-steel top to adjust the grinding size. The set is easy to refill and includes a durable ceramic grinding mechanism.
Philips HD9880/90 7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected (S$494.85; Usual Price: S$619; 20%)
Currently Philips’ largest largest, most advanced airfryer, this features over 100 auto-cook programmes and dynamic airflow. An integrated food thermometer ensures perfectly cooked food. It also offers Rapid CombiAir which automatically adjusts cooking time, temperature and air speed.
- 22-in-1 cooking function
- Connectivity with HomeID
Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine, Stainless Steel (S$640; Usual Price: S$849; 25% off)
The Nespresso Creatista Plus combines Nespresso's coffee expertise with an automatic steam pipe for easy milk texturing. This is also perfect for creating unique Latte Art and milk-based recipes. Its intuitive user interface and high-resolution display guides you through preparation, settings, and maintenance.
- 19-bar pressure pump
- Automatic steam pipe for milk texturing
De'Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155.R, Pump Espresso Machine with Integrated Grinder, Red (S$649.99)
Unleash your inner barista with this sleek statement piece. Its integrated grinder features eight different grinding regulations to customise your beverages to taste.
