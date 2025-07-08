Logo
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Great deals on tech accessories, home appliances and toys
These are some cart-worthy bargains you may want to get before they're sold out on Amazon Prime Day 2025.

Scott Marsh
08 Jul 2025 03:29PM (Updated: 08 Jul 2025 03:45PM)
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here, giving Prime members access to some great deals. From consoles to coffee makers and collectibles, we’ve shortlisted some cart-worthy deals you may want to consider, before they’re sold out. 

EXCLUSIVE MEDIACORP PRIME DAY SALE PROMO CODE FOR READERS

Enter the promo code PDREWARDS at checkout to enjoy S$15 off when you spend over S$80. The promotion applies to all products sold on Amazon.sg and is valid from July 8 to July 14, 2025.

TECH

Nintendo Switch2 Hard Carrying case (S$16.90; usual price: S$19.99; 15% off)

Photo: Amazon.sg

This slim, scratch- and water-resistant hardshell case protects your Nintendo Switch 2. It holds up to 12 game cards and is slim enough to fit easily into most bags.

Dimensions:  28.96cm x 13.97cm x 4.32cm 

Shop here

UGREEN Nexode 100W USB C Charger (S$44.99; Usual Price: S$69.99; 36% off)

Photo: Amazon.sg

I’ve been using this charger daily for over one year and have been impressed by its stability and reliability – even when all four ports are in use. The UGREEN Nexode 100W USB C charger includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port for fast-charging compatible devices. Gallium Nitride technology helps manage heat dissipation while an inbuilt smart chip helps to protect your devices.

Ports: 3 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A

Shop here

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones (S$281; Usual Price: S$499; 44% off)

Photo: Amazon.sg

If battery life matters most, look no further. The Momentum 4 offers up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC and Bluetooth activated. The padded leather headband and exposed metal sliders of previous Momentums have given way to a wider headband with extra padding. It supports aptX Adaptive, a higher-quality Bluetooth audio codec compatible with older standards like aptX and AAC. It’s Bluetooth 5.2-compliant and supports multi-point connectivity.

60 hours playtime with ANC

Bluetooth 5.2

293g

Shop here

Sony WH1000XM6 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Silver (S$559; Usual Price: S$649; 14% off)

Photo: Scott Marsh

We tested the WH-1000XM6 and found plenty to like. It boasts class-leading active noise cancelling, great sound and effective touch controls. It supports LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs, and offers multi-point Bluetooth connectivity. It also includes adaptive sound control, speak-to-chat and 360 Reality Audio support. 

Battery life: Max 30 hours (ANC on), 40 hours (ANC off)

Bluetooth 5.3

Weight: 254g

Shop here

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle (Export Set) (S$689; Usual Price: S$849; 19% off)

Photo: Amazon.sg

Bigger screen, more powerful graphics and improved controllers – there’s much to be liked about the recently launched Nintendo Switch 2. This bundle includes the gaming handheld and a download code for Mario Kart World.

7.9-inch, 1,080p OLED screen

Updated dock supports up to 4K/120 output

Shop here

Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds (S$73.90; Usual Price: S$104.59)

Photo: Amazon.sg

Meet the Nothing Ear (a) – wireless earbuds that blend style, smarts, and sound without breaking the bank. The LDAC support means high-res audio for Android users, and the IP54 rating makes them gym- and rain-friendly. Plus, the pressure-sensitive controls are intuitive and responsive. Perfect for commuting, working out binge-watching your favourite show.
Battery life (ANC on): Up to 5.5 hours buds only; Up to 24.5 hours with case

Ingress protection: IP54

Shop here

KITCHEN AND HOME

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine, Red (S$169.99; Usual Price: S$249; 32% off)

Photo: Amaozn.sg

Meet the Nespresso Vertuo Pop the smallest machine in the Vertuo range. With just one button, it reads your capsule and brews your perfect cup, whether you’re craving a bold espresso or a chilled iced coffee. Each cup comes topped with that signature thick, velvety crema you love. Want it hot, cold, with milk, or straight up? You’ve got options.

Shop here

Joseph Joseph Elevate 5-piece Silicone Kitchen Utensils Carousel (S$73.65; Usual Price: S$199; 63% off)

Photo: Amazon.sg

Keep your kitchen clean and organised with the Elevate 5-piece utensil set. Each tool features a smart weighted handle and built-in rest, so the heads stay off your countertop. The set includes five essentials: A solid spoon, slotted spoon, slotted turner, spaghetti claw and ladle. The heat-resistant silicone heads (up to 210°C) are safe for all cookware and the sleek stainless-steel handles add a modern touch. Plus, the rotating stand saves space while the non-slip base makes grabbing the right tool easy.

Shop here

Braun Series 9 9517s PRO+ Electric Razor for Men (S$268.31; Usual Price: S$375.12; 28% off)

Photo: Amazon.sg

Upgrade your grooming game with the Braun Series 9 9517s Electric Shaver. Whether you're rocking day-old stubble or a seven-day beard, its 5 ProShave elements (including the ProLift Blade) deliver a smooth, efficient shave every time. With Sonic and SyncroSonic Technology, it adapts to your beard and uses 10,000 micro-vibrations to capture more hair with less irritation. The built-in Precision ProTrimmer tackles sideburns and longer hairs with ease. It’s waterproof, works wet or dry, and runs for 60 minutes on a single charge.

Shop here

Gillette Fusion5 Men's Razor Blade Refills, 12 Count (S$42.15; Usual Price: S$54.61; 23%)

Photo: Amazon.sg

Anyone who shaves knows how expensive cartridges are – that’s why we like this deal. Designed to fit all Fusion 5 handles, each five-bladed cartridge reduces pressure on the skin for a smoother, more comfortable shave.

Shop here

TOYS

BANDAI Hobby KIT HG Gundam Requiem for Vengeance 1/144 ZAKU F Typ SOLARI (S$24.59; Usual Price: S$34.93; 30% off)

Photo: Amazon.sg

Bring the battlefield to your shelf with the Zaku II Type F (Solaris Machine) model kit from Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. This exclusive HG 1/144 scale kit captures the gritty, high-detail look from the Netflix CG series, complete with movable bone conduction tubes and a mono-eye that slides for dynamic expression.

Shop here

Star Wars The Black Series: The Mandalorian (Glavis Ringworld) 6-Inch Collectible Action Figure (S$35.68; Usual Price: S$54.28; 34% off)

Photo: Amazon.sg

Add a legendary warrior to your Star Wars collection with this Black Series 6-inch Din Djarin action figure. With premium detailing and full articulation in the head, arms, and legs, it’s perfect for dynamic posing or display. The figure comes with four character-inspired accessories, including the Darksaber, making it a standout piece for fans and collectors.

Shop here

LEGO Technic Ferrari SF-24, Set 42207 (S$252.81; Usual Price: S$349.90; 28% off)

Photo: Amazon.sg

We built this set and found plenty to like. It’s a detailed, large kit that makes an impressive addition to your display case or wall. It’s a great option for a solo or collaborative build and a good device-free way to relax. One curious oversight on a kit this good is the inaccurate rear tyres – they’re the same width as the front tyres when they should be wider.

Pros: Detailed construction; Working features; Easy-to-follow assembly instructions

Cons: Inaccurate tyres; Lack of driver stickers

Shop here

Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount and promo codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.

Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. Prime members enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items.

Source: CNA

RECOMMENDED

