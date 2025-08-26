The best action camera in Singapore for travel, vlogging and sports

The modern action camera isn’t just for motocross-jumping, wingsuit-wearing adrenaline junkies. Offering high-resolution video capture, external mic support and improved low-light performance, they make it easy for even casual users to capture impressive footage of the family.

WHY CHOOSE AN ACTION CAMERA OVER A SMARTPHONE?

Built for durability, action cameras withstand drops, dust, and water – making them ideal for environments where smartphones fall short. They’re safe to use in the pool or even hand to kids without much worry.

Compact and lightweight, they’re convenient for vlogging and travel. With the right mounts, they can be attached to helmets, drones, vehicles or even pets, enabling hands-free, high-quality footage. Many also offer strong battery life, even when shooting extended clips in 4K or higher resolutions.

To help you choose your next action camera, we’ve highlighted some of the best action cameras released in Singapore in the past year. Options start below S$500, while older but still capable options are even more affordable.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, Standard Combo (S$419; Usual Price: S$489; 14% off)