The best action camera in Singapore for travel, vlogging and sports
Discover the best 360° and action camera options in Singapore from DJI, Insta360 and GoPro that are great for families and content creators.
The modern action camera isn’t just for motocross-jumping, wingsuit-wearing adrenaline junkies. Offering high-resolution video capture, external mic support and improved low-light performance, they make it easy for even casual users to capture impressive footage of the family.
WHY CHOOSE AN ACTION CAMERA OVER A SMARTPHONE?
Built for durability, action cameras withstand drops, dust, and water – making them ideal for environments where smartphones fall short. They’re safe to use in the pool or even hand to kids without much worry.
Compact and lightweight, they’re convenient for vlogging and travel. With the right mounts, they can be attached to helmets, drones, vehicles or even pets, enabling hands-free, high-quality footage. Many also offer strong battery life, even when shooting extended clips in 4K or higher resolutions.
To help you choose your next action camera, we’ve highlighted some of the best action cameras released in Singapore in the past year. Options start below S$500, while older but still capable options are even more affordable.
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, Standard Combo (S$419; Usual Price: S$489; 14% off)
This deal makes the Osmo Action 5 Pro one of the most affordable action cameras currently available in Singapore. Launched in September 2024, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro raised the bar for affordable, high-performance action cameras. Its 1/1.3-inch sensor records 4K/120fps footage at a resolution of up to 3,840 x 2,880 and takes 40MP photos. It has 47GB of internal storage, offers subject tracking and RockSteady 3.0+ image stabilisation. It also captures 10-bit colour profiles (D‑Log M, HLG) that offer wider dynamic range. Dual high‑brightness OLED touchscreens give clear visibility, and the 1,950mAh battery gives up to four hours of continuous shooting. It supports the DJI Mic 2 support and is waterproof to 20m without the need for a case.
Pros:
- Large sensor, 10-bit colour profiles
- Good battery life, image stabilisation and subject tracking
Cons:
- 4K resolution (some rivals offer up to 8K resolution)
Specs:
- Waterproof: 20m without case; 60m with case
- Sensor: 1/1.3-inch
- Recording resolution/ FPS: 4K/120fps; 1,080p/240fps
- Battery capacity: 1,950 mAh
- Endurance: Up to 240 minutes at 1,080p/24fps (16:9)
GoPro Hero13 Black (S$460; Usual Price: S$590; 22% off)
The GoPro Hero13 Black features a 1/1.9 inch sensor that shoots up to 5.3K/60 fps video, supports pro‑grade codecs (Log, HLG) and takes 27MP photos. Its creative HB‑Series lens mods include macro, ultra wide and ND filters. The camera auto-detects which lens is attached and switches to the right settings, making it easier to get the shots you want. Its 1,900mAh battery offers up to 1.5 hours of continuous recording at 5.3K/30fps and over 2.5 hours at 1,080p/30fps. HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilisation helps smooth out footage. Low-light performance is not its strongest feature but its versatility and accessory ecosystem means it should still be on your shortlist.
Pros:
- High-res 5.3K capture with Log and HLG options
- New lens mods unlock creative formats
- Good stabilisation and accessory compatibility
Cons:
- Sensor struggles in low light
- Lens mods sold separately
Specs:
- Waterproof: 10m without case; 60m (with dive case)
- 1/1.9 inch sensor
- Recording resolution/ FPS: 5.3K/60; 4K/120; 2.7K/240; 720p/400 burst
- Battery capacity: 1,900mAh
- Endurance: Over 2.5 hours at 1080p/30fps; over 1.5 hours at 4K/30fps and 5.3K/30fps
Launched last week, the Insta360 Go Ultra pairs a camera module with an Action Pod, similar to the Go 3S. The camera records up to 60 minutes at 4K/30. This extends to 170 minutes with the Action Pod, which also features a flip-up screen. It supports 4K/60fps video, uses built-in magnets for versatile mounting and the camera module is waterproof to 10m (the Action Pod splashproof only). Compact and travel-friendly, it also offers AI-powered editing for POV and creative shooting.
Pros:
- Compact design with high-quality output
- Extended runtime with Action Pod
- Flexible storage via microSD (up to 2 TB)
Cons:
- No built-in storage
- Slight weight increase from prior models
- Limited waterproof depth compared to rugged cams
Specs:
- Waterproof: 10m (camera module only); Splashproof (Action Pod); 60m (with dive case)
- 1/1.28-inch sensor
- Recording resolution/ FPS: 4K/60 fps; 1,080p/240 fps
- Battery capacity: 500mAh (camera); 1,450mAh (action pod)
- Endurance: 70 minutes (camera), 200 minutes (action pod)
DJI Osmo 360, Standard Combo (S$569)
Debuting in July 2025, DJI’s first 360 camera takes on Insta360 with dual 1/1.1-inch square HDR sensors. DJI claims this boosts utilisation by 25 per cent over rectangular designs, improving quality and efficiency. It records up to 100 minutes at 8K/30fps or 190 minutes at 6K/24fps. It supports 8K/50fps 360 video, and uses RockSteady stabilisation for smooth footage. The camera includes 105GB internal storage, supports up to 1TB microSD, but unlike the Insta360 X5, its lens can’t be swapped by users if damaged. One caveat: DJI doesn’t recommend shooting underwater as light refraction may cause image distortion and stitching errors. Hopefully, this can be eventually resolved via a firmware update.
Pros:
- Square HDR sensors improve power consumption
- Long 8K recording capabilities
- Internal storage
Cons:
- Lenses can’t be swapped by users
- DJI says that underwater light refraction may cause image distortion and stitching errors
Specs:
- Waterproof: 10m (no case)
- Dual 1/1.1-inch HDR sensors
- Recording resolution/ FPS: 8K/50fps
- Battery capacity: 1,950mAh
- Endurance: 100 minutes at 8K/30fps; 190 minutes at 6K/24fps (panoramic video recording)
Insta360 Ace Pro 2, Standard Bundle (S$588.94)
Launched in October 2024, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 features a 1/1.3-inch 8K sensor co-engineered with Leica and dual-chip AI processing. It supports active HDR, PureVideo for low light, and its flip-up touchscreen makes vlogging easier. It’s waterproof to 12m (60m with a dive case), charges to 80 per cent in 18 minutes with PD fast charging and can reverse-charge phones. Smart tools like gesture/voice control and pre-record buffering streamline shooting and creation.
Pros:
- 8K/30 fps recording, active HDR, Leica optics
- Advanced AI features: PureVideo low-light shooting mode, gesture/voice control, AI editing
- Pre-record capture, flip screen, fast charging
Cons:
- 8K mode limits stabilisation and colour flexibility; may overheat
- Flip-up screen less convenient when switching angles
Specs:
- Waterproof: 12m (no case); 60m (with dive case)
- 1/1.3-inch sensor
- Recording resolution/ FPS: 8K/ 30fps, 4K/ 60 fps, Active HDR
- Battery capacity: 1,800mAh
- Endurance: 180 minutes at 1,080p/24fps; 112 minutes at 4K/30fps
Insta360 X5, Standalone (S$748.61; Usual Price: S$769; 2% off)
Launched in April 2025, the X5 redefined consumer 360° capture with dual 1/1.28-inch sensors delivering 8K/30fps video. PureVideo technology improves low-light performance, while magnetic quick-release mounting, swappable lenses, and better cooling enable longer shoots. Though some older accessories are incompatible, the X5 offers good detail, stabilisation and dynamic range for 360° content creators.
Pros:
- Good image quality and dynamic range
- PureVideo enhances low-light performance
- Swappable lenses and magnetic mounts
Cons:
- Incompatibility with some older accessories
- Slightly less 8K runtime than DJI Osmo 360
Specs:
- Waterproof: 15m (no case); 60m (with dive case)
- Dual 1/1.28-inch sensors
- Recording resolution/ FPS: 8K/ 30fps, 5.7K/ 60fps
- Battery capacity: 2,400mAh
- Endurance: 93 minutes at 8K/30fps; 135 minutes at 5.7k/30fps
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN AN ACTION CAMERA
Resolution and frame rates: Look for at least 4K/60fps in action cams and 5.6K or 8K in 360° models for crisp detail.
Sensor size: Larger sensors (1/1.28 or 1/1.1 inch) capture more light and detail. This is especially important in low light.
Image stabilisation: This is known by different names (RockSteady, HyperSmooth, or FlowState) across brands and helps produce shake-free footage. Activating digital image stabilisation usually results in slightly cropped video as the system needs a buffer to digitally shift the frame to counteract camera shake.
Battery life
Expect 70–200 minutes on average; bonus points for fast-charging and swappable battery packs.
Mounting options
Magnetic, tripod-threaded or modular setups make it easier to capture different angles.
Software and app support
A good companion app lets you edit, reframe 360° shots and share directly to social platforms. Some feature AI tools that select highlights, saving you time.
