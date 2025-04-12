Logo
Buyers' Guide

Fitness trackers to kickstart your journey from couch potato to fitspo guru
If you want to get more serious about becoming more active, these must-have devices will help you get up off the sofa and track your progress.

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Photo: Amazfit

Scott Marsh
12 Apr 2025 09:01AM
Fitness trackers are like having the digital equivalent of a personal trainer on your wrist or finger. They count your steps, measure your heart rate, track your sleep and even remind you to get up off the couch when you've been sitting too long.

Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, these gadgets can help you stay on track and reach your goals. We’ve shortlisted some fitness trackers that will help make your workouts more engaging.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro (S$119; Usual Price: S$139; 14% off)

Photo: Amazfit

This budget-friendly tracker features built-in GPS and a battery of up to 14 days, making this a good choice for outdoor enthusiasts on a budget. It's water-resistant up to 5 ATMs (50m), so you can take it for a swim, and it offers over 140 sports modes. However, some reviews have found that its heart rate tracking can be finicky, especially at the start of workouts.

Pros: Affordable, built-in GPS, good battery life, water resistant

Cons: Finicky heart-rate tracking

Fitbit Charge 6 (S$179.90; Usual Price: S$231; 22% off)

Photo: Fitbit

The Fitbit Charge 6 tracks a variety of metrics from heart rate to blood glucose, and offers in-app workouts for every mood. Its readiness score helps you decide when to push hard or take it easy. It offers battery life of up to 7 days. Some reviews find its GPS flaky and heart rate accuracy might be an issue if the strap isn’t tight enough.

Pros: Health metrics, in-app workouts, readiness score, Up to 7 days of battery life

Cons: Occasionally unreliable GPS, no altimeter, strap needs to be properly adjusted for accurate heart rate tracking

Garmin Lily 2 (S$379)

Photo: Garmin

This device’s slim and chic design aesthetic is ideal for small wrists. It offers accurate heart rate tracking and additional sport modes like dancing. It offers battery life of up to five days, though it lacks built-in GPS and only has a greyscale display.

Pros: Slim, chic designa, accurate heart rate tracking, up to five days of battery life.

Cons: No built-in GPS, greyscale display

Apple Watch Series 10 (S$436 - S$487)

Photo: Apple

Featuring a thinner case and bigger screen than the previous model, this device is a solid choice if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem. It tracks sleep apnea and provides voice isolation on calls, though it requires daily charging.

Pros: Wide-angle OLED screen, sleep apnea tracking, voice isolation on calls

Cons: Still needs daily charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (S$448 - S$598)

Photo: Samsung

This fitness tracker offers AI-powered health insights, accurate heart rate measurements, in-depth sleep monitoring and responsive touch and gesture controls. However, its one-day battery life means you'll need to charge it daily, and its running distance tracking can be slightly inaccurate.

Pros: Accurate heart rate measurements, in-depth sleep monitoring, AI health insights offer personalised guidance, responsive touch and gesture controls

Cons: One-day battery life, occasionally inaccurate running distance

Samsung Galaxy Ring (S$538)

Photo: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is crafted from lightweight titanium and is available in nine sizes and three colours: black, silver and gold. It has a 10ATM (100m), IP68 water resistance rating. It is equipped with an accelerometer, skin temperature sensor and optical bio-signal sensor to track movement, sleep, and heart rate. AI-powered health insights provide personalised guidance.

Pros: Comfortable design, accurate health tracking, six-day battery life

Cons: Works best with Samsung devices, limited iOS compatibility

Garmin Venu 3 (S$588; Usual Price: S$669; 12% off)

Photo: Garmin

This tracker has received kudos for its AMOLED display and inclusive features like wheelchair user tracking. Its built-in speaker and mic lets users take calls on the go. It offers battery life of up to 14 days. Serious athletes should note that it lacks premium training features like a training readiness score and race predictor. This is a good option for users who want a bit of everything and don’t want to charge their device daily.

Pros: AMOLED display, wheelchair user tracking, built in speaker and mic, personalised health insights, long battery life: Up to 14 days.

Cons: Lacks premium training features

Source: CNA

