The Best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you’ll actually use
Level up your Switch 2 experience with ergonomic grips, pro-level controllers, durable carrying cases and fast-charging power banks to keep you gaming anywhere.
The Nintendo Switch 2 features a larger OLED screen, improved hardware and controllers and support for 4K/60 output when docked. To help you get the most out of your handheld, we’ve shortlisted some must-have Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, from protective cases to pro-level controllers.
CONTROLLERS
8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller (S$74.50)
This great alternative to the Pro Controller is also PC-compatible. It introduces TMR thumbsticks, which offer improved accuracy and durability over potentiometer-based controllers. It also includes remappable shoulder buttons, digital trigger locks, and gyro support, making it suitable for a wide range of gaming genres. It supports Bluetooth, USB-C, and 2.4GHz wireless connections, with a charging dock that doubles as a low-latency dongle.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller (S$109.90)
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is a solid upgrade over the standard Joy Con controllers, especially for longer gaming sessions. It offers a more comfortable grip, smoother analogue sticks and a more responsive D-pad. The new programmable rear buttons add flexibility, and the built-in headset jack is a nice touch for chatting mid-game.
CASES & PROTECTION
Spigen Dual Grip Case Designed for Nintendo Switch 2 (2025) – Black (S$27.99)
The Spigen Dual Grip Case features a tactical dual-grip design that makes handheld play more ergonomic, especially during long sessions. Made from durable PC and TPU materials, it offers solid protection while still being dock-compatible. You don’t have to remove it to charge or play on the big screen. The case includes precise cutouts for all buttons, ports, and even the kickstand. Do note that you’ll need to remove the case to detach the Joy-Cons.
Genki Aegis Shield Tempered Glass for Nintendo Switch 2 (S$29)
The Genki Aegis Shield features nanoweave glass that guards against scratches, drops and everyday wear. The drop-in-place applicator makes installation stress-free and bubble-free. Each pack includes two protectors, a microfiber cloth, alcohol wipes, and a squeegee.
The Jsaux MegaCarry Case is a spacious travel-friendly storage solution that fits the Switch 2 even with a protective shell on. Inside, you’ll find a plush microfibre lining, velcro strap to secure the consol, and 20 game card slots. The hard EVA shell protects against drops and scratches, while the mesh pocket holds accessories like Joy-Cons, cables and earbuds.
POWER
Baseus Blade 20,000mAh 100W Laptop Power Bank (S$59.12; Usual Price: S$219)
This sleek, ultra-thin power bank is designed for serious charging on the go. With two USB-C and two USB-A ports, it can charge up to four devices at once—including laptops, tablets, and phones. The built-in LED screen shows real-time charging stats, and its flat design slides easily into any bag.
Baseus 65W Power Bank 26,800mAh PD Quick Charge Power Bank (S$84.91)
This portable powerhouse features five output ports and three input options. The 65W USB-C PD output is perfect for high-demand devices, and the smart LED display shows real-time battery, voltage, and current info. It’s got a sleek design, solid build, and built-in safety protections. Whether you're traveling, working remotely, or gaming on the go, this power bank keeps everything charged and ready without breaking a sweat 1.
STORAGE AND MULTIMEDIA
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera (S$70.90)
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is a sleek, plug-and-play webcam designed to enhance your GameChat experience. Its ultra-wide angle lens with face-optimised exposure and low-light noise reduction makes it ideal for video calls and screen-sharing. The built-in privacy shutter adds peace of mind. It connects via USB so works with PCs and Macs aswell. While image quality is solid at 1,080p, it lacks mounting flexibility and a built-in mic. If you want a polished, official accessory that integrates seamlessly with the Switch 2, it’s a dependable pick.
The SteelSeries Tusq is a lightweight, in-ear gaming headset for gamers who want portability without sacrificing performance. It features a detachable boom mic for crystal-clear voice chat and a built-in mic for casual use. The around- ear suspension design keeps the earbuds secure and comfy during long sessions. It features multiple ear tip sizes for a custom fit. Audio is crisp and detailed, thanks to dynamic sound drivers, though it’s more tuned for games than music or movies. It’s compatible with any device using a 3.5mm jack, making it a solid pick for gaming on the go.
Samsung Official MicroSD Express Card, 256GB (Mario Edition), Japan Import (S$89.90; Usual Price: S$117.90; 24% off)
This 256GB card is the official high-speed storage upgrade for the Nintendo Switch 2. This microSD Express card delivers faster read/write speeds compared to older microSDXC cards, which aren’t supported on the Switch 2 anyway.
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds (PS) (S$319)
If you’re bringing your Switch 2 on your flight, these gaming-oriented earbuds include a Wi-Fi dongle that streams high-quality 2.4GHz wireless audio from your device. We found it to be a comfortable headset that’s great for gaming, movies, music and offers good noise-cancelling. The dongle allows it to pair directly with your console (some consoles, like the PS5, don't support Bluetooth pairing), offering low-latency, detailed, balanced sound and effective noise cancelling.
