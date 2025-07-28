Singapore tech: Some of the best homegrown gadgets available here
Discover some of the best Singapore tech products of 2025—from smart gadgets to ergonomic desks, all designed for modern living and local innovation.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
As National Day approaches, we thought this would be a good time to showcase some of the best Singapore tech products and gadgets from local brands. From OG tech trailblazer Creative, to MyFirst and Valore, we’ve shortlisted some noteworthy tech accessories from Singapore-based brands.
Creative Outlier Go (S$73; Usual Price S$89; 17% off)
We reviewed the Creative Outlier Go and found plenty to like. This is a good pair of workout earbuds. It stays securely in place during intense sessions and is comfortable to use for extended periods, even if you wear spectacles. Balanced, punchy sound and an expansive soundstage are icing on the cake. If you're just using it to listen to music or podcasts, it's a great option. However, latency on non-Android devices is a concern, so it may not be suited for videos or gaming.
- Battery life: Up to 6 hours per charge, Up to 26 hours of total playtime
- Water Resistance: IPX4
- Bluetooth version: 5.4, supports multipoint connection
Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse (S$74.91; Usual Price: S$109.90)
As far as gaming mice go, this is a bang-for-the-buck device. The Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed features ultra-low latency, dual wireless modes (Bluetooth + 2.4GHz), and an ergonomic design. It’s got nine customisable controls, mechanical mouse switches for greater durability. It also offers slick RGB lighting, and battery life that lasts forever (okay, up to 285 hours). It runs on AA batteries and for the price, it’s a solid win for casual and competitive gamers.
- Bluetooth + 2.4GHz wireless modes
- Nine customisable controls
- RGB lighting
Valore PD100W Universal Travel Adaptor (AC187) (S$89; Usual Price: S$129; 31% off)
Valore is the house brand of homegrown electronics retailer, Challenger. This PD100W adaptor could be your favourite travel companion. It offers a total of 100W USB-C charging and lets you power up to four devices at once with its dual USB-A and USB-C ports. Featuring US/ AUS, EU and UK sockets, it has a fireproof casing and short-circuit, over-temperature, over-voltage and overload protection.
- US/ AUS, EU and UK sockets
- Fireproof casing
- Short-circuit, over-temperature, over-voltage and overload protection
myFirst Fone S3+ (S$169; Usual Price: S$229; 24% off)
This home-grown brand’s kids smart watch that includes GPS tracking, calling and messaging. It has a 1.4-inch square screen, supports 4G LTE connectivity and has a 2MP front camera for video calls. An integrated myFirst eSim eliminates the need for physical cards. The firm says that there are no activation or cancellation fees, though it’s only compatible with the myFirst eSIM. The watch offers heart rate monitoring and step tracking. It also offers customisable safe zones, one-touch SOS alerts and parent-approved contacts. It does not allow the installation of third-party apps like social media and games.
- eSIM technology
- GPS tracking
- Calling and messaging
- Up to 40 hours of standby time, six hours working time
Secretlab Titan Evo (S$679; additional discount options available)
I’ve been using this chair for the past six months and it’s been great for just about any situation. Whether I’m working, gaming or leaning back to watch a movie, it offers plenty of back support, thanks in part to the four-way adjustable lumbar support system. It is pricey but you get what you pay for. Build quality is solid, its wheels roll very smoothly and it feels solidly planted even when reclining. I assembled it myself in about 20 minutes, though it would have been easier with an extra pair of hands. If black is too basic for you, there are over 70 colour options available. Cons? The leatherette material gets hot in our weather, so you’ll need to point a fan directly at yourself to keep cool.
- 165° of recline
- Magnetic memory foam head pillow
Omnidesk Classic Regular Standing Desk, White, 153cm x 76cm (S$710.10; Usual Price: S$969; 26% off)
This sleek, compact standing desk features a steel frame that supports up to 130kg. The dual-motor system makes height adjustments between 74cm and 121cm. The smart controller lets you save your favourite heights, charge your devices and syncs with the Omnidesk app. Safety features include collision detection and child lock.
- Supports up to 130kg
- Height adjustments between 74cm and 121cm
PRISM+ 32G1X Ultra 32-inch 4K UHD QD-OLED Monitor (S$1,501; Usual Price: S$1,899; 20% off)
OLED monitors offer a significant qualitative jump over cheaper LCD offerings. While OLED panels are pricier, you do get what you pay for. Stunning colours, good contrast and deep blacks are par for the course. Gameplay is smooth thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and fast 0.03ms response time. This handles high-res videos and fast-paced games easily. HDR400 True Black for that extra visual punch and FreeSync support to keep things tear-free.
- 240Hz refresh rate
- 0.03ms response time
- HDR400 True Black
HOW TO REDEEM YOUR SINGAPORE FLAG
If you want to embrace the SG60 festivities, we have some good news. As part of the Fly Our Flag initiative, Singaporeans and Permanent Residents can redeem one complimentary National Day flag per household via the Shopee app. Visit here by July 29, 2025 for details.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.