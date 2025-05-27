Smartphone photography: How to raise your ‘0.5 selfie’ game and take better photos and videos
Elevate your smartphone photos and videos with these 7 essential accessories, from selfie monitors to tripods and gimbals.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Smartphone photography evolved when Gen Z made the 0.5 selfie the go-to method for self-portraits. Taken with the rear wide-angle camera, it offers sharper, more dynamic photos than the selfie camera.
Since you can’t see the screen, it takes lots of confidence and spatial awareness. If you're an uncle trying this, it also requires lots of practice – don’t ask how I know.
To take the guesswork out of the .5 selfie, we found a compact wireless monitor that mirrors your main screen. We’ve also listed a few accessories to help level up your smartphone photos and videos.
KingMa PH-02 Wireless Phone Monitor (S$84.95)
Raise your 0.5 selfie game with this magnetic monitor that works with iPhone and Android devices. The package includes a metal ring that can be stuck onto non-MagSafe devices. The device connects via wired connection (for iPhones) and Wi-Fi. The wired connection also supports 4K/30fps recording. The firm claims two hours of continuous use from its 920mAh battery. It includes a Bluetooth remote control.
- Brightness: 400 cd/m²
- Wi-Fi 2.4G Connectivity: Offers stable wireless connection for real-time video feed.
- 920mAh battery
- Screen size: 3.97 inches
- Screen Resolution 480 x 800
- Dimensions: 103.5mm x 62.5mm x 12.2mm
Ulanzi LM19 Magnetic Smartphone LED Selfie Light (S$28.40; Usual Price: S$29.90; 5% off)
While it’s billed as a selfie ring light, this MagSafe-compatible device also works as a compact light that’s useful in dimly lit rooms. It attaches securely to compatible iPhones and also works as a phone stand.
- Adjustable colour temperature (2500K-8500K)
- Adjustable brightness
- USB-C charging, also works as a phone stand
Ulanzi TT88 Overhead Tripod Selfie Stick (S$33.15; Usual Price: S$34.90; 5% off)
Whether you're vlogging, snapping selfies or filming overhead shots for your next recipe reel, the Ulanzi TT88 has your back. This versatile 4-in-1 tripod lets you shoot from any angle. It includes a MagSafe and spring clamp and can rotate 360° and tilt 270°. The built-in hook lets you easily hang the tripod off vertical surfaces to film overhead videos. Attach a mic or LED light to the built-in dual cold shoe mounts.
- Dual cold shoe mounts for accessories
- Height: 30cm-144cm
- Dimensions: 33cm x 6.7cm (folded)
- Built-in bluetooth remote
Apexel Mobile Phone 100mm Macro Lens 10X + CPL Filter Kit (S$35.50)
Turn your phone into a macro studio with this kit. Capture crisp, detailed closeups with dreamy background blur with 10X macro magnification. The universal clip mount works with most smartphones. It includes a CPL filter that reduces glare and reflections while boosting colour saturation and contrast.
- 100mm focal length
- 10X macro magnification
- Built in CPL (circular polarising) filter for reduced glare
K&F CONCEPT 4-in-1 For Camera Care Suit (Cleaning Pen+Air Blow+Cleaning Cloth*6 +Cleaning fluid (S$39)
That “dream-like quality” in your photos might actually be caused by a dirty lenses. This 4-in-1 kit is ideal for keeping your lenses and gear spotless, especially if you capture content with multiple devices. It includes an air blower, lens cleaning pen, microfibre cleaning cloths and cleaning liquid.
Hohem iSteady V3 3-Axis Palm Smartphone Gimbal AI Visual Tracking w/ Selfie Stick (S$150; Usual price S$199; 20% off)
Say goodbye to shaky video footage with this compact, AI-enhanced three-axis gimbal. It’s great for vlogging, live streaming or capturing your next travel adventure. The built-in AI Tracker keeps your face in the frame and can be activated with gesture control. It includes a three-colour fill-light and a detachable Bluetooth remote. The gimbal has a built-in extension rod and tripod.
- Up to 13-hour battery life
- iOS, Android compatibility
- Weight: (Gimbal) 420g, (AI Tracker) 13.6g
DJI Mic Mini (2TX + 1 RX set) (S$190; Usual Price: S$199; 5% off)
Video content can be ruined by poor sound quality. Thankfully, the DJI Mic Mini captures crystal-clear sound on the go. It’s a lightweight, dual-transmitter wireless mic system that delivers big sound in a small package. This dual transmitters-one receiver set makes it easy to record two people at once. Each transmitter weighs 10g and clips on magnetically or with a clip. The omnidirectional mics capture rich, clear sound and can transmit at up to 400m. Built-in automatic limiting keeps your audio clean, even when things get loud.
- Two-level active noise cancelling
- Up to 48 hours of use: Each transmitter runs over 11 hours, charging case boosts total runtime up to 48 hours.
- Directly connects to the DJI Osmo Action 4 and Pocket 3
FOCUS ON PHOTOGRAPHY FUNDAMENTALS
Don’t forget these photography basics to get the most out of your new accessories:
Lighting: Face natural light or have it offset slightly to the side. Avoid overhead lighting that creates harsh shadows.
Angles: Experiment with different perspectives to find your good side. Avoid shooting from below as this distorts features.
Clean your lens: Dirty lens = bad photos.
Control your breath: Heavy breathing while shooting can cause your phone to shake, reducing photo sharpness.
Keep it steady: Brace your hands against your body or a wall for extra stability.
Background: Stand away from your background to give added depth. Avoid messy backgrounds like an untidy room.
Portrait mode: This helps blur your background, drawing attention to your subject.
