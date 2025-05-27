Smartphone photography: How to raise your ‘0.5 selfie’ game and take better photos and videos

Smartphone photography evolved when Gen Z made the 0.5 selfie the go-to method for self-portraits. Taken with the rear wide-angle camera, it offers sharper, more dynamic photos than the selfie camera.

Since you can’t see the screen, it takes lots of confidence and spatial awareness. If you're an uncle trying this, it also requires lots of practice – don’t ask how I know.

To take the guesswork out of the .5 selfie, we found a compact wireless monitor that mirrors your main screen. We’ve also listed a few accessories to help level up your smartphone photos and videos.

KingMa PH-02 Wireless Phone Monitor (S$84.95)