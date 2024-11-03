Best tech pouches: 11 essential cases to protect and store your accessories and gear

A place for everything and everything in its place. If that OG organising adage rings true for you, then you’ll appreciate the usefulness of a tech pouch. The need to work from anywhere has made a variety of accessories – like chargers, cables and powerbanks – indispensable.

Having these essentials in one pouch makes it much easier to be productive, wherever you’re working. We’ve shortlisted tech pouches from the usual tech players like Targus and Thule but have also included offerings from everyday carry (EDC) stalwarts like Bellroy, Peak Design and Alpaka.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A TECH POUCH

Size: If bulkier items like GaN chargers and powerbanks are part of your tech bag, consider larger pouches with softer, more flexible shells that fit odd-shaped items more easily.

Materials: Pouches made from tough, water-resistant materials protect your belongings from spills.

Compartments and internal layout: You’ll probably need a mix of zippered compartments, elastic loops and mesh pockets to keep cables and accessories in place.

Protection: The pouch should have enough padding to protect your gear from shocks and bumps.

Versatility: Some tech pouches can be converted into slings, so you get two accessories in one.

Style: Tech pouches are prominent desk accessories. If aesthetics matter to you, get a design that suits your personal style and gives you office bragging rights.

Decathlon Forclaz Rigid Tech Accessories Case (S$16.90)