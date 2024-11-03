Best tech pouches: 11 essential cases to protect and store your accessories and gear
These indispensable tech pouches – from Alpaka to Ugreen – will help keep all your tech accessories within easy reach.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
A place for everything and everything in its place. If that OG organising adage rings true for you, then you’ll appreciate the usefulness of a tech pouch. The need to work from anywhere has made a variety of accessories – like chargers, cables and powerbanks – indispensable.
Having these essentials in one pouch makes it much easier to be productive, wherever you’re working. We’ve shortlisted tech pouches from the usual tech players like Targus and Thule but have also included offerings from everyday carry (EDC) stalwarts like Bellroy, Peak Design and Alpaka.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A TECH POUCH
Size: If bulkier items like GaN chargers and powerbanks are part of your tech bag, consider larger pouches with softer, more flexible shells that fit odd-shaped items more easily.
Materials: Pouches made from tough, water-resistant materials protect your belongings from spills.
Compartments and internal layout: You’ll probably need a mix of zippered compartments, elastic loops and mesh pockets to keep cables and accessories in place.
Protection: The pouch should have enough padding to protect your gear from shocks and bumps.
Versatility: Some tech pouches can be converted into slings, so you get two accessories in one.
Style: Tech pouches are prominent desk accessories. If aesthetics matter to you, get a design that suits your personal style and gives you office bragging rights.
This rugged tech case keeps accessories secure. Perfect for treks or daily use, it holds all your electronics and cables. A 600-denier polyester and thermoformed shell offers abrasion resistance. It includes one large zipped pocket, four elasticated pockets and five elastic support straps.
Pros: Rugged build; Multiple pockets and straps
Cons: Rigid shell makes it difficult to accommodate larger items; Low-key styling may suit everyone’s taste
Targus Tech Accessory Pouch (S$18; Usual Price: S$20.90; 14% off)
This durable pouch is made from water-resistant material. It’s ideal for small accessories – cables, mice and flash drives – and can be easily carried or stored in a larger bag. It has one large main compartment and three expandable mesh pockets.
Pros: Spacious main compartment, double-pull zippers
Cons: Relatively slim compartment may not accommodate larger accessories
Dimensions: 24.3cm x 14cm x 5.5cm
Weight: 100g
UGREEN Multi-function Travel Case Gadget Bag (S$22.95; Usual Price: S$26.99; 15% off)
This water-resistant hard shell case features a double-layer design with multiple pockets for organising gadgets. A zipper mesh pocket holds a passport, boarding pass and other travel and tech essentials.
Pros: Durable hard shell case; affordable
Cons: Rigid case may not accommodate outsized items
Dimensions: 20.3cm x 10.9cm x 7.2cm
ELECOM GP15 Multi-purpose Gadget Pouch (S$34.90)
This Elecom pouch includes adjustable velcro partitions for flexible organisation. Its flap pocket and zippered mesh pocket provide additiona storage and a large carrying handle for added portability. An interior pocket holds up to 9.7-inch tablets.
Pros: Adjustable dividers offer flexibility; Depth for storage of bulky items
Cons: Not waterproof
Dimensions: 29cm x 9cm x 20cm
Weight: 340g
Osprey Daylite Powerhouse Tech Organizer Pouch, Black (S$36.90)
Are you tired of the tangle? This pouch is made from 100-per-cent recycled 600D polyester. It includes elastic molles for cables, internal pockets for tech essentials and an external zippered pocket for a passport or notebook. It also has a large pocket for items like power banks and a dedicated pocket for earbuds.
Pros: Large compartment for power banks; Affordable
Cons: Relatively small for users with a lot of accessories
Dimensions: 13cm x 14cm x 9cm
Weight: 100g
Volume: 1L
Thule Subterra Powershuttle, Black (S$48.30; Usual Price: S$69)
An electronics travel case designed to protect and organise everything from large headphones to small cables. An exterior pocket with cord pass-through slot lets you charge your phone while keeping it accessible. The Thule Paramount 2 Cord Pouch Small (S$34.30; Usual Price: S$49; 30% off) is a more compact option that fits smaller bags more easily.
Pros: Spacious main compartment; Pass-through charging; YKK zippers
Cons: May be too large for smaller bags
Dimensions: 24cm x 19cm x 9cm
Weight: 300g
PGYTECH Tech Pouch Organizer, Standard, Grey (S$52.38; Usual Price: S$54)
The tech organiser features a clamshell opening, multiple pockets and elastic bands. Its hidden AirTag pocket and water-repellent exterior make it great for travel and the daily commute. It also has a zippered pocket for small items and pockets for memory cards. Users can attach their own straps to its side loops to convert it into a sling. It’s also available in a mini version.
Pros: YKK zippers; Water-repellent surface; Hidden AirTag pocket
Cons: No external pockets, May not fit larger items like GaN chargers
Dimensions: 23.9cm x 14cm x 10.9cm
Tomtoc Navigator-T13 Accessory Pouch (S$56; Usual Price: S$89; 37% off)
This spacious pouch features 18 origami-style pockets that hold a variety of accessories, from powerbanks to external harddisks and GaN chargers. It also has a holder for up to nine SD cards. Elastic bands with anti-slip strips help keep accessories in place. If you want a slimmer option, consider the Tomtoc Light-T12 Electronic Accessory Pouch (S$36; Usual Price: S$49; 26% off)
Pros: YKK zippers; 18 storage compartments; SD card holder
Cons: No sling option; May be too bulky for smaller backpacks
Dimensions: 26cm x 15cm x 10cm
Weight: 258g
Bellroy Tech Kit, Navy (S$89)
EDC stalwarts Bellroy have designed this pouch for larger accessories. It features smooth-action zips, magnetic slip pockets and is made from recycled woven fabric. It also opens flat for easy access and has stretch mesh pockets for odd-shaped items.
Pros: Spacious; Offers variety of compartments
Cons: Relatively large footprint when fully opened; Pricey for a tech pouch
Dimensions: 23cm x 6.5cm x 13.5cm
Peak Design Tech Pouch, Sage (S$99)
This pouch doubles up as a sling when the included straps are attached to its built-in side loops. It’s got 22 pockets – plenty of storage for tech essentials. Its origami-style interior and weather-resistant 400D recycled nylon canvas shell offer flexible, durable storage. Its external zip pocket has a cable pass-through for easy device charging.
Pros: Doubles as a sling; Weather-resistant shell, flexible interior storage
Cons: May not be able to accommodate bulkier items
Dimensions: 24cm x 11.5cm x 9cm
Capacity: 1L
Weight: 195g
Is it a tech case or is it a sling? This versatile case includes a strap that transforms it into a sling. It includes 12 pockets in three compartments, a cable pass-through for charging devices and is made from durable 200D Ripstop Nylon. It even fits an iPad mini 6. If this is too big for your needs, mini versions (S$79) are also available.
Pros: YKK zippers, spacious enough for an iPad mini 6, can be used as a sling
Cons: May be too big for smaller bags; Pricy as a standalone tech pouch (but sensible if you use it as two bags in one)
Dimensions: 24cm x 15.5cm x 9cm
Weight: 300g
Volume: 2.1L
Why tech pouches are popular
Remember when the only tech accessories you really needed were a good mouse, keyboard and mousepad? Neither can we.
If you switch bags often – for travel or simply because you like carrying different bags – storing your tech essentials in one case makes this much easier. They also provide additional protection for electronics and can help ensure small items like SD cards don’t go missing.
It also becomes much easier to find accessories when you need them. Say goodbye to hunting in your backpack for a USB-C cable or backup pair of wired earbuds.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication.