Wired earbuds: 9 essentials from cheap USB-C options to in-ear monitors
Wired earbuds are still a thing in 2025 and here’s why: No worries about battery life, good audio quality and latency-free listening.
Why are wired earbuds still a thing in a world gone largely wireless? It’s because they still have plenty to offer in 2025. For a start, you never have to worry about charging them – they epitomise plug and play practicality.
Wired earphones also eliminate latency. This occurs, for instance, when you see a character’s lips move on screen but hear their dialogue a fraction of a second later.
While Bluetooth audio codecs have improved tremendously, even the best ones like aptX Lossless Audio don’t have enough bandwidth to transmit CD-quality audio files. If you’re a stickler for audio quality, a good pair of wired earphones are a better bet.
We’ve put together a helpful list of wired earbuds that meet your needs – from backup audio sidekicks to high-end in-ear monitors.
- JBL Endurance Run 2
- Final E500
- Linsoul KZ ZSN Pro X
- Skullcandy Set USB-C
- Marshall Mode
- Audio-Technica ATH-E40
- Sennheiser IE200
- Shure SE215
- FiiO FH3
JBL Endurance Run 2 (S$29.90; Usual Price: S$37.00; 19% off)
These durable, sweatproof earbuds offer decent, bass-heavy sound quality that are great for workouts. They also offer great value for the price and make a good pair of backup earbuds.
Pros: IPX5 rating; Secure fit with magnetic earbuds to prevent tangling; Clear, punchy sound with strong bass.
Cons: Basic design; Cable noise a concern
Final E500 (S$30.15; Usual Price: S$36.57)
This budget-friendly option has a reputation for clear, balanced sound that makes a cost-effective choice.
Pros: Great value; Clear, balanced audio; Lightweight and secure design
Cons: No inline mic; Bass lacks punch
Linsoul KZ ZSN Pro X (S$27.74; Usual Price: S$38)
Audiophiles on a budget often tout the Linsoul KZ ZSN Pro X for its detailed audio and impressive sound quality at an affordable price.
Pros: Detailed audio with good bass; Great value; Light and comfortable design
Cons: Large design may be too bulky for smaller ears
Skullcandy Set USB-C (S$29.25; Usual Price: S$47.92; 39% off)
The Skullcandy Set USB-C earbuds are stylish, budget-friendly earbuds available in several attractive colours. They’re known for offering decent sound quality and a comfortable fit. The USB-C jack means it will connect to your phone without the need for a dongle.
Pros: Affordable, stylish, lightweight USB-C earbuds; Decent (though not great) sound quality
Cons: No inline volume control; Some users report cable noise during movement
Marshall Mode (S$47.04; Usual Price: S$89; 46% off)
That iconic Marshall design aesthetic on wired earbuds? Sign us up, please. This deal makes them a good buy for fans of Marshall’s rock-inspired design aesthetic and bass-forward sound signature.
Pros: Stylish, rock-inspired design; Bass-forward sound with crisp highs; Lightweight, secure fit
Cons: No inline volume control
Audio-Technica ATH-E40 (S$122.83;Usual Price S$139; 11.5% off)
The ATH-E40 is a relatively affordable in-ear monitor for those who want high-quality audio without breaking the bank.
Pros: Clear and balanced audio with good bass; Lightweight and ergonomic design
Cons: No inline remote for volume and playback control.
Users looking for in-ear monitors for studio and stage use can consider its higher-end stablemate, the Audio-Technica ATH-E70 (S$535; Usual Price: S$559; 4% off).
Sennheiser IE200 (S$164; Usual Price: S$219; 25% off)
These earbuds are known for offering audiophile-level sound quality at a relatively affordable price. They’re known for their detailed, weighty audio.
Pros: Great sound quality; Durable build
Cons: No inline remote
Shure SE215 (S$169)
While these earbuds aren’t noise-cancelling, they’re known for offering good passive noise isolation and balanced audio with good bass.
Pros: Offers good sound isolation; Balanced audio; Detachable cables
Cons: No inline remote; May be uncomfortable for users with smaller ears
FiiO FH3 (S$209)
FiiO’s developed a reputation for developing audiophile quality accessories at relatively affordable prices. The FiiO FH3 is known for its high-quality sound and comfortable fit.
Pros: Good sound quality; Clear and balanced audio with good bass
Cons: No inline controls; Understated design may not suit some tastes
We’ve shortlisted wired earbuds that meet specific needs and preferences. At the more budget friendly end of the spectrum, the JLB Endurance Run 2 is a great choice for workouts. Users looking for a sonic upgrade that doesn’t break the bank can consider the Final E500 and Linsoul KZ ZSN Pro X.
For earbuds that prioritise style but still sound decent, consider the colourful Skullcandy Set USB-C and the Marshall Mode’s rock-inspired design aesthetic.
If your priority is audio quality at a decent price, the Sennheiser IE200 and FiiO FH3 are good options.
In-ear monitors like the Audio-Technica ATH-E40 and Shure SE215 offer good noise isolation at the budget end of the segment, while the Audio-Technica ATH-E70 is an option for more serious users.
