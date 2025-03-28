Wired earbuds: 9 essentials from cheap USB-C options to in-ear monitors

Why are wired earbuds still a thing in a world gone largely wireless? It’s because they still have plenty to offer in 2025. For a start, you never have to worry about charging them – they epitomise plug and play practicality.

Wired earphones also eliminate latency. This occurs, for instance, when you see a character’s lips move on screen but hear their dialogue a fraction of a second later.

While Bluetooth audio codecs have improved tremendously, even the best ones like aptX Lossless Audio don’t have enough bandwidth to transmit CD-quality audio files. If you’re a stickler for audio quality, a good pair of wired earphones are a better bet.

We’ve put together a helpful list of wired earbuds that meet your needs – from backup audio sidekicks to high-end in-ear monitors.

JBL Endurance Run 2 (S$29.90; Usual Price: S$37.00; 19% off)