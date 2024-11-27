Black Friday: Fantastic deals on toys for the gamer in your life
From a talking car to a Sith Lord mask and gaming monitors and laptops, here are some great gift ideas for the young and young at heart.
This is a great time for finding gifts for your loved ones thanks to numerous deals that are live on Shopee and Amazon. Black Friday offers a good chance to find great deals. From home and kitchen appliances and electronics, to toys, books and beauty products, there are thousands of cart-worthy deals you may want to consider before they’re sold out.
You’ll also be spoilt for choice with a host of deals from the Amazon US and Amazon Japan global stores. We've put together a handy list of deals for the gamer or toy-loving adult in your life, sorted by budget.
DEALS BELOW S$100
Star Wars Darth Vader Voice Changer Electronic Mask (S$15.90; Usual Price: S$79.99; 80% off)
Impressive, most impressive … is what you’ll probably think of this Darth Vader voice-changing mask. It plays classic Vader quotes at the press of a button and can also change your voice so you sound like everyone’s favourite Sith Lord. Don’t be surprised if the adults in the room have trouble sharing this with the kids.
Risk Strategy Board Game (S$33.96; Usual Price: S$62.90; 46% off)
Great for a nostalgic gaming night or for passing the board-gaming torch to a new generation. Conquer the world in this classic board game which features updated figures, improved mission cards and war crates. Designed for two to five players aged 10 and above
The set features eight LEGO Star Wars characters, including Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits. The calendar also contains 15 mini builds, including a STAP speeder, The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter and an Ewok village to inspire imaginative play during the festive season.
LEGO Technic Mack LR Electric Garbage Truck, set 42167 (S$59.90)
This 503-piece set features opening doors and a side loader to grab, lift and tip rubbish bins, just like in the actual vehicle. Use the gear element on top of the cab to steer the truck.
PLAYMOBIL Knight Rider - K.I.T.T. (S$99.57; Usual Price: S$130; 23% off)
This set is worth it just for the figure of the Hoff alone. Remove the roof to show off K.I.T.T’s detailed interior. Press the bonnet to hear original K.I.T.T. voice clips and operate the scanner light. Headlights flip up just like on the actual Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, on which K.I.T.T. is based.
DEALS ABOVE S$100
Logitech G29 Driving Force Feedback Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals (S$378.14; Usual Price: S$499; 24% off)
Logitech’s G29 wheel set is long in the tooth but makes a good entry-level wheel and pedal set for PS and PC sim racers on a budget. Its dual-motor force feedback and helical gearing offers credible feedback and control. Stainless steel paddle shifters and RPM/Shift indicator LEDs help sim-racers make crisp, fluid gear changes and the separate pedal unit gives responsive control.
Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G4 240Hz Gaming Monitor (S$332.98; Usual Price: S$568; 41% off)
This full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) panel offers a 178° viewing angle. Its 240hz refresh rate and 1ms response time reduces lag during gameplay. G-Sync compatibility syncs the GPU and display to reduce choppiness and screen-lag. A wide 21:9 aspect ratio offers a more immersive view of the game – helpful when you’re playing flight or driving sims, sports or first-person shooters.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 15.6-inch laptop (S$1,565; Usual Price: S$1,999; 21% off)
This laptop is a solid choice for gamers on a budget who are fine playing games at 1,080p (1,920 x 1,080) resolution. It features an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS mobile CPU clocked at 3.1GHz and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. A 15.6-inch full-HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz handles display duties, though its 250 nits of brightness speaks to its budget-friendly origins.
- Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
- Bluetooth 5.3 (Dual Band)
- Ports: 1x USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type-C DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC, 2x USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1
