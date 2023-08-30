Carry on travelling: 9 versatile bags for the seasoned globetrotter

As airline fees for checked baggage continues to rise while tales of lost and delayed luggage persist, a growing cohort of seasoned globetrotters is embracing the mantra of “carry-on only” travel.

A well-appointed toolkit for this group of travellers often comprises a versatile expandable suitcase coupled with a foldable duffel bag. This smart strategy not only enables travellers to indulge in shopping sprees but also mitigates the anxiety associated with baggage delays.

While airline regulations vary in terms of acceptable dimensions for carry-on bags, a common size is around 45 linear inches (approximately 22x14x9 inches), making it a good fit at about 45L.

For many travellers, a compact carry-on suffices for trips spanning three to five days. Those inclined to return with more than they initially packed might wish to explore expandable options. This can take the form of a carry-on suitcase (eligible for checking in) or a lightweight duffel bag that can be either checked or carried on.

A packable duffel bag is an ideal solution for an unexpected – or fully anticipated – shopping spree. Occupying minimal space in your luggage, it gives you the flexibility to reorganise your packing situation if the need arises to check some items while preserving valuables or breakables in your carry-on.

Now, deciding between hardshell and softshell bags requires careful thought. While hardshell variants boast improved water resistance and safeguard their contents more tenaciously, they are susceptible to scuffs and dings on the outside. In contrast, softshell bags have multiple exterior compartments and are usually lighter and easier on the wallet. Nevertheless, they are vulnerable to stains and tears. It’s worth noting that carry-ons endure less wear and tear than their checked counterparts, which may sometimes be subjected to rough treatment from baggage handlers.

When it comes to wheels, more isn’t necessarily better. Four-wheeled spinner cases are designed to glide smoothly while upright, whereas two-wheeled rollaboards excel at being pulled behind at an angle. The latter moves swiftly in a straight line; the former offers nimble multi-directional manoeuvrability.

Whatever your choice, here are nine spiffy options that balance practicality and style.