Chinese New Year hosting: 9 essential home gadgets to help you save time
Hosting loved ones in the Year of the Snake? These helpful tools will help make your job easier.
Hosting loved ones during Chinese New Year isn’t the work of a moment. Behind every successful gathering lies plenty of behind-the-scenes preparation. Whether you’re holding a small dinner party or hosting multiple guests over several days, the right tools can help reduce your load.
To help, we’ve put together a useful list of home and kitchen gadgets that will help you multitask like a maestro on the big day.
Like Kitchen 4l Glass Mason Drink Dispenser with Stand, Rose Gold (S$39.90)
This dispenser doesn’t insulate your drinks, but it adds plenty of retro charm to any gathering. Its 4l capacity offers plenty of storage and spigot dispenses drinks easily.
Pros: Large capacity; Chic retro design; Wide mouth makes cleaning and refilling easy
Cons: Lacks insulation; Heavy when full, affecting portability
Mayer 3L Digital Air Pot, Tangerine Orange, Seafoam Green (S$85.40; Usual Price: S$139; 38% off)
This Minion-shaped water dispenser is proof that even utilitarian kitchen utensils needn’t have uncle design vibes. This chic device boils, dechlorinates and keeps water warm at 12 preset temperatures from 25-90°C. A 4L model with a filter that dispenses in five preset cup sizes is also available.
Dimensions: 20.7cm x 25.3cm x 34.2cm
Pros: Triple-layer insulation; Inner pot made of food-grade stainless steel; Sensor touch control panel with LED display for easy operation
Cons: 3L capacity may be insufficient for large gatherings; No filter
IONA 5L Dual Steamboat Pot (GLS282) (S$55.79; Usual Price: S$89.90; 38% off)
If your family can’t decide between tom yum or tomato broth, this 5l electric hotpot with dual broth compartments can help keep the peace. Adjustable heat settings give control over cooking temperature and a glass lid helps monitor the cooking process without lifting the lid.
Dimension: 36cm x 37cm x 19cm
Pros: Dual broth compartments; Adjustable temperature; Detachable non-stick pot for easy cleaning
Cons: 5L bowl may be too bulky for small tables; Lacks digital controls for precise temperature settings
This grater’s party piece is its grip for small and large ingredients that reduces the risk of you cutting yourself. Its four stainless steel blades include coarse, fine, star graters and a slicing blade. Its ergonomic handle offers stability and detachable non-slip base collects grated ingredients, reducing cleanup.
Pros: Food grip protects against cuts; Ergonomic design; Detachable collection base
Cons: Pricier, bulkier than more basic designs
Cornell 2-in-1 Steamboat and BBQ Grill (S$99; Usual Price: S$199; 50% off)
Who says you and your guests have to choose between hotpot and grilled food? The Cornell 2-in-1 Steamboat features a 4.2l soup pot, independent temperature controls, offering precise control. Great for small gatherings, the grill’s non-stick coating and removable grill and pot make cleaning easier.
Dimensions: 67.4cm x 30.5cm x 19cm
Pros: Versatile device; Independent temperature controls
Cons: May be too bulky for small tables
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer (5.5L) (S$112; Usual Price: S$139; 19% off)
Here’s one way to enjoy fried snacks while using less oil. The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer has a 5.5l capacity making it suitable for cooking larger meals. It can be controlled via the Mi Home app, allowing users to remotely adjust settings and monitor cooking.
Dimensions: 28.6cm x 38.6cm x 29.1cm
Pros: 5.5l capacity; Cooking presets; Rapid air circulation technology for more evenly cooked meals
Cons: Exterior can get quite hot after prolonged use; May still require food to be stirred to ensure even cooking
Ninja Personal Blender (900W-BL450) (S$136; Usual Price: S$158; 13% off)
Compact and powerful, the Ninja’s 900W motor blitzes ingredients like ice and frozen fruit to make delicious smoothies. It includes dishwasher-safe 650ml and 500ml cup with self-sealing lids if you want your smoothies to go.
Dimensions: 20cm x 15cm x 14cm
Pros: 900W motor; dishwasher-safe attachments for easy cleanup
Cons: Motor is powerful but loud; May be too big for kitchens with limited countertop space
KitchenAid 180W Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender (5KHVB53) (S$199)
This compact blender makes short work of ingredients for purees, soups and sauces. The trigger button offers precise control over blend texture a detachable blending arm makes cleanup easy.
Dimensions: 9cm x 6cm x 41cm
Pros: Precise control over blend texture; Disassembles for easy cleaning; Ergonomic handle
Cons: Corded design limits mobility; No whisk attachment
Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum (S$779; Usual Price: S$2,499)
We tested this last year and found it to be a helpful household gadget, with some caveats. Leave this running in the background while you continue with your pre-party planning. It’s effective at general area cleaning and warm-water mopping made the floor feel noticeably cleaner without using any chemicals. Tight corners and cables presented a challenge.
Pros: Quiet at standard settings; Automatically returns to base station to empty dust bag and clean mop pads
Cons: Loud at its most powerful setting; Has trouble navigating some tight corners
