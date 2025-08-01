Classic card and board games that are still winning big in 2025
Explore some of the best classic card and board games, from Connect 4 to Uno, that are still providing hours of family fun for young and old in 2025.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Many of the classic card and board games from my youth are still going strong in 2025. These were the fuss-free, OG versions of multiplayer gaming. Bandwidth and battery life? These didn't even enter the equation – all you needed was a few like-minded buddies.
If you’re feeling nostalgic or want to introduce your kids to games that don’t require an online connection, many of these popular card and board games are still available. Some have been updated with multiple editions – Monopoly Fortnite, anyone? We’ve compiled a list of some popular card and tabletop games that will give you serious nostalgic feels for your next retro game night.
Uno Card Game (S$4.49; Usual Price: S$10.90; 58% off)
This was once the go-to card game in school and on family holidays. There are dozens of versions of Uno, but this seems to be the closest to the OG version currently available. It still features the same colour and number-matching gameplay, with Skip, Reverse, Draw Two and Draw Four cards to ruin your opponents’ day. This version adds customisable Wild cards that let you write your own penalties.
Top Trumps Card Game (S$14; Usual Price: S$14.73; 5% off)
The premise of this card game is simple. Each card lists a vehicle’s specs – players try to win all their opponents’ cards by citing higher spec values. It might seem strange today, but a turn-based card game based on data and facts really did keep primary school boys entertained for hours on end. I didn’t realise it at the time, but I learned a lot of interesting factoids that I still remember well into unclehood. It also taught me the importance of fact-checking – the bootleg packs sold by neighbourhood shops sometimes listed questionable stats.
Connect 4 (S$11.99)
A perennial road-trip and travel favourite, this strategy game requires players to form a row of four same-coloured chips horizontally, vertically or horizontally. Numerous versions are available, including shooting, spinning and bookshelf editions.
Clue (S$25.40; Usual Price: S$34.90; 27% off)
Say hello to Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet and Professor Plum, part of this board game’s gang of six murderous suspects. Clue (originally known as Cluedo), requires players to navigate the rooms of a mansion to determine the murderer, where it occurred and which weapon was used. Like Monopoly, this has numerous versions, including Batman, Ghostbusters and Harry Potter editions.
Monopoly (S$31.30)
The aim of this property trading board game is simple: Buy, sell and scheme your way to riches. We didn’t realise it at the time, but this board game prepared us for adult life in Singapore. It introduced the concept of rental yields, the importance of transport nodes, prime locations and free parking. There are many variants, including electronic banking, Singapore and Fortnite editions.
Battleship (S$33.99)
This aim of this strategy game was simple. Guess the location of your opponent’s fleet on a 10 x 10 grid and sink it. Numerous versions are available including one that introduces aircraft, electronic Battleship and this bookcase edition. It was even made into an action flick in 2012, whose main claim to fame was casting Rihanna as Petty Officer Raikes.
Risk Strategy Board Game (S$49.90; Usual Price: S$62.90; 21% off)
Playing Risk made me feel like a master of grand strategy and big-picture thinking. In truth, we were just trying to conquer the world by drawing cards, rolling dice and re-positioning armies. Its gameplay feels simplistic now, but the straightforward mechanics offered hours of fun. And once the inevitable in-game alliances were formed, you quickly knew who your real friends were – and who you needed to crush like a cockroach.
Subbuteo Olympique de Marseille edition (S$59.49)
This was the post-exam game of choice in my football-mad school. Featuring 11 miniatures mounted on rounded bases, players took turns to flick their “players” at a plastic ball. While matches often devolved into manic flick-for-alls, more serious players tried to maintain defence, midfield and attack zones. If you’re keen on reliving your misspent youth, the Table Football Association of Singapore organises events for young and old.
Carrom Board with Seeds, Strikers and Powder (S$93; Usual Price: S$99; 6% off)
Carrom is similar in principle to billiards. Instead of using a cue and cue ball to hit coloured balls into a table pocket, you use a striker to sink wooden carrom seeds. It’s a fun game for two or four players and I have fond memories learning to play this at my grandparents’ home and later during NS. This set includes the striker, seeds and powder to help smoothen the board.
