Classic card and board games that are still winning big in 2025

Many of the classic card and board games from my youth are still going strong in 2025. These were the fuss-free, OG versions of multiplayer gaming. Bandwidth and battery life? These didn't even enter the equation – all you needed was a few like-minded buddies.

If you’re feeling nostalgic or want to introduce your kids to games that don’t require an online connection, many of these popular card and board games are still available. Some have been updated with multiple editions – Monopoly Fortnite, anyone? We’ve compiled a list of some popular card and tabletop games that will give you serious nostalgic feels for your next retro game night.

CONTENTS

Uno Card Game (S$4.49; Usual Price: S$10.90; 58% off)