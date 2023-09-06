Cool hacks for hot nights: Conquer the heat and unlock the secret to blissful sleep

Are the increasingly warm and humid nights keeping you hot, bothered and unable to sleep? May and June this year witnessed night-time temperatures stubbornly lingering above 29 degrees Celsius, a record high on the nocturnal mercury scale.

It’s no surprise if the discomfort has kept you tossing and turning. Research from the Sleep Foundation reveals that our bodies are most sensitive to temperature during the early stages of sleep, making us prone to waking up when overheated. Studies indicate that the sweet spot for a sleep-inducing room temperature falls between 18 to 20 degrees Celsius.

As the grip of climate change tightens, the surge of sweltering nights seems almost inevitable. But fret not – here are some strategies and products tailored to ensure your pursuit of uninterrupted slumber remains undeterred.

TIP 1: TAME THE SUN WITH BLACKOUT CURTAINS OR BLINDS

When sunlight bathes your room, residual heat can linger long into the night, exacerbating discomfort. Here, blackout curtains or blinds are your secret weapons. Engineered to shroud your space in darkness, they also rebuff the sun’s rays. Privacy and noise reduction are added perks.



A stellar pick is the Eclipse Kendall Blackout Thermal Curtain Panel (S$30.61). It features Thermaback technology to block out sun rays, insulate against heat, reduce noise and offer privacy.

