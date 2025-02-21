Creative Outlier Go review: Secure open-ears that are great for fitness

Each bud rotates along their vertical and horizontal axis offering plenty of scope for adjustment. The ear hooks are made of a flexible silicone that fit my large ears securely.

When I first tried the earbuds, I needed about 15 minutes to find a position that offered the best sound and most secure fit. Once that was sorted, replicating that sweet spot was easy. ASMR fans take note: The earbuds make a satisfying clicking sound when rotated vertically.

HOW DO THEY SOUND?

I was initially sceptical as to how these would sound given their open-ear design. How detailed and loud could they be given that they rest above one’s ears? As it turns out, I was very pleasantly surprised.

The Outlier Go earbuds are loud and offer detailed, balanced sound. Rock and acoustic tracks like The Black Keys’ On the Game, Foo Fighters’ Another Round and Jack White’s Old Scratch Blues offered an expansive soundstage that balanced vocals and instruments. Bass is punchy and controlled but fans who like plenty of low-end bass will be left wanting more.

The sound profile can be tweaked in the Creative app with its custom EQ settings. The app also activates low-latency mode and can be used to customise touch controls.

I've also used them on calls and online meetings. I had no issues hearing what other participants were saying and vice versa.

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE OPEN

Open-ear designs offer good situational awareness. Since they rest on your ears, they allow ambient noise through. Transparency mode? Don’t need it.

However, hearing audio clearly in noisy environments like shopping malls and food courts during lunch is a challenge. Loud ambient noise competes against what you’re listening to, making it hard to appreciate your music.

IS LATENCY A CONCERN?

Bluetooth connections are sometimes prone to latency. It’s a slight but noticeable lag between the on-screen action and sound. It’s a non-issue if you’re listening to music or podcasts but matters with video content. You could see the character’s lips move but only hear what they’re saying a fraction of a second later.

Latency was not an issue on Android devices. However, it was noticeable on the Windows and Apple devices I tested it with, even in low-latency mode.

HOW IT STACKS UP

The Creative Outlier Go fulfils two key criteria for fitness earbuds. It stays securely in place during intense workouts and is comfortable to use for extended periods, even if you wear spectacles. Balanced, punchy sound and an expansive soundstage are icing on the cake. Latency on some platforms is a concern, though this can hopefully be addressed in a future firmware update.

Get it if: You want to exercise to your favourite music without worrying about your earbuds flying off.

Pros: Secure, comfortable fit; Balanced, punchy sound; Listeners remain aware of their surroundings

Cons: Latency on some platforms; Can be difficult to hear in loud, noisy environments

