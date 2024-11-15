Creative Zen Hybrid 2 review: Understated over-ears that deliver warm vocals and strong bass
These low-key headphones deliver dynamic bass-heavy sound, clean design aesthetics and decent noise cancelling at a budget price.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Budget active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones have to deliver Jack-of-all-trades goodness at sensible prices. It’s a delicate balancing act that’s tricky at the best of times. They need to be comfortable, deliver good audio and decent noise-cancelling performance, look the part and be affordable.
The Creative Zen Hybrid 2 (S$76; Usual Price: S$119) ANC headphones are a pair of understated over-ear headphones that deliver on most of these fronts. They offer dynamic, slightly bass-heavy audio, decent noise-cancelling performance and an understated design aesthetic at an attractive price.
Key Specifications
- Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with multipoint support
- Battery life: Up to 67 hours (ANC off), 49 hours (ANC on)
- Fast charging: 5 minutes for 5 hours of playback
- Support for high-resolution audio codecs (AAC, aptX HD)
- Weight: 287g
- Colours: Cream, black
FORM FACTOR: UNDERSTATED OVER-EARS
The Zen Hybrid 2 shares a similar aesthetic to Sony’s venerable WH-1000XM4 with its clean, understated design and matt finish. Its nondescript appearance is a bonus if you’re travelling, since they’re likely to fly under the radar of would-be thieves.
Another bonus for travellers and commuters: These headphones swivel flat and fold inwards. This takes up less space and helps if you’re a firm believer in one-bag travel or if you want to store it in a sling or tech pouch.
DESIGN, BUILD QUALITY AND CONTROLS
The Zen Hybrid 2's mostly plastic construction keeps weight down (287g). This may not appeal to everyone but is par for the course in this segment of the market. The headband sliders and earcup folding mechanism are reinforced with metal, providing added durability where it counts.
The cushioning on the headband and earpads was soft but remained comfortable even after three to four hours of use at a stretch. The leatherette material felt thin, so this could affect durability in the longer term.
My personal litmus test with over-ear headphones is whether they completely enclose my ears comfortably. The Zen Hybrid 2 did this easily, fitting completely over my relatively large ears. In non-airconditioned environments however, this also meant that they felt unusually warm.
The Creative Zen Hybrid 2 is controlled by three multi-function physical buttons on the right earcup. The volume button for instance, pulls double duty – push to make it louder, press and hold to make it softer.
AUDIO QUALITY
The Zen Hybrid 2 includes a 3.5mm audio jack so it can be used as an unpowered set of headphones. It’s a nice backup option but sound quality in wired mode is muffled – the Zen Hybrid 2 sounds best in ANC mode. While testing, I listened to the Zen Hybrid Pro 2 at its default flat sound profile and with device volume set to 50 per cent.
Music
These headphones sound best with ANC activated. In this mode, they produce warm vocals with a well-rounded sound profile that emphasises bass notes, without making tracks sound muddy. This apparent on a variety of rock and pop tracks, from Dua Lipa’s Levitating to The Vines’ Ride and Green Day’s Strange Days are Here to Stay.
Movies
This sound signature also makes it well-suited to action movies. John Wick: Chapter 4’s action sequences were immersive and conversations in The Penguin’s character-driven drama were warm and clear.
Latency – when there’s a delay in the sound and the on-screen action – wasn’t an issue. I tested across multiple platforms (Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, free-to-air channels), devices (phones, tablets, TVs, consoles) and Blu-ray discs.
Phone calls and meetings
The Zen Hybrid 2 is equipped with five omnidirectional mics that work with noise-cancelling algorithms to filter background noise. I used it on voice calls at the peak of lunch hour and on Zoom meetings and found it easy to hear other people on calls.
NOISE CANCELLING IRL: MRT, FOOD COURT, HOME
I put the Creative Zen Hybrid 2 through its paces on one of our underground MRT lines, the office food court during lunch and at home.
With my device volume set at 50 per cent, it blocked low, constant background noise. In the office food court, it reduced background noise significantly. Train noise and higher-pitched sounds and passenger announcements were still audible although significantly reduced.
At home, I ran a robot vacuum cleaner set to maximum power. Without any audio playing, the headphones reduced this to a soft drone. With music at 50 per cent volume, this was only slightly audible.
THE CREATIVE APP
If the emphasis on bass isn’t to your taste, the sound profile can be tweaked in the Creative app with its custom EQ settings. On my Android phone however, the audio differences were very subtle. The app also gives access to ANC modes and other compatible Creative devices you may be using.
HOW IT STACKS UP
The Creative Zen Hybrid 2 offers decent – but not top-notch – noise-cancelling and a warm, rounded audio profile that emphasises bass notes. This works fine with action movies and rock and lends a warmer tone to vocals. It also supports high-resolution audio codecs like AAC and aptX HD.
Get it if: You want an affordable, comfortable, understated set of ANC over-ear headphones
Pros: Good battery life, comfortable fit, warm sound, foldable design
Cons: Bass-heavy sound may not suit all listeners; Unusually warm earcups
How to look after headphone ear cups
Replacement earcups add to the cost of headphone ownership, especially if you have a prized pair you've been using for years. After prolonged use, perspiration and skin oils start to break down leatherette earpads, causing them to start flaking off. Replacements can be pricey and sometimes difficult to install. Third-party offerings are more affordable but can alter your headphone's sound signature if they're sized differently.
Over-ears have been my go-to headphone choice for decades. I've found that wiping earcups with a soft, dry cloth after use helps prolong their life, though I still have to replace them eventually. Some guides recommend using wet wipes then drying off with kitchen towels but not everyone may want to use liquids near sensitive electronic circuits.
