Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni robot vacuum first impressions: Housework help for pet-loving homeowners
Are you moping about mopping? This device vacuums and mops, taking a lot of the drudgery out of housework, especially if you have pets.
Say hello to Jules, the Best Golden Retriever. She’s been a member of my family for well over 10 years and a great companion and source of fun. One minor inconvenience of dog ownership though, is contending with fur and crumbs – everywhere. That’s why I jumped at the chance to try the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni (S$799; Usual Price: S$2,499) as I needed to answer some burning questions.
One such question being: Would this all-vacuuming, all-mopping maestro forever free my wife and me from cleaning up our beloved dog’s fur and food? If this is how the robot uprising starts, I’m glad that at least it began with a machine that’s as useful as this. It isn’t perfect, but it helps take much of the drudgery out of general household cleaning.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
- Dimensions: Approximately 53cm x 44cm x 33cm
- 10,000 Pa Suction Power
- Hot Water Washing
- TruEdge Mopping
- 9mm Auto-lift Mopping
FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF THE ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI
I used it for about one week and my first impressions were mostly positive. It did a good job of general area cleaning. It also picked up dog fur and crumbs and left the main areas of the house feeling cleaner. The extendable mop arm helped it clean along edges and in most corners.
At the standard cleaning speed, it took about two hours to vacuum and mop my house. While it worked most of the time, it wasn’t a deploy-and-forget device, like most automated pieces of tech.
Tight corners and smaller chair legs with castors were a challenge and it would sometimes get stuck in tight spaces. Some cables proved to be a challenge and it sometimes got entangled on a power cables.
The base station is relatively compact considering it contains reservoirs for clean and dirty water and a dust bag for the vacuum. It’s still relatively large presence though (approximately 53cm x 44cm x 33cm), which may mean it’s too bulky for some homeowners’ tastes.
SETTING UP THE ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI
Setting up the base station only took a few minutes. It involved snapping a few pieces into place and filling the reservoir.
App setup took about 10 minutes. This included adding the Deebot to my home network and downloading and installing a firmware update. It was straightforward, though less tech-inclined users may want to ask their resident family IT nerd for help.
The Ecovacs Home app offers several options. This includes vacuum only, mop only, vacuum and mop or vacuum then mop. It also controls suction levels, cleaning speed and whether your machine should make one or two cleaning passes.
On its first pass, the Deebot N30 creates a map of your home. Once that’s done, you can instruct the machine to clean specific rooms. This allowed me to focus on high-traffic areas like my entryway and kitchen.
NOISE LEVELS
At its standard and second highest setting, the Deebot N30 wasn’t loud and I was able to work from home without being distracted. Jules wasn’t bothered by it either whenever it waltzed by. At its most powerful setting though, it was exponentially louder – I needed to work in a different room.
MAPPING AND NAVIGATION
As long as there was enough space for the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni to manoeuvre, it moved around my home easily. Tight corners were sometimes a challenge. One corner of my home has a sofa, side table, exercise mat and bookshelf. The Deebot N30 entered the space fine, but then took some time to navigate its way out.
HOW THE ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI STACKS UP
The Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni (S$799; Usual Price: S$2,499) was effective at general area cleaning. It cleaned up fur and crumbs and made the floor feel cleaner. Tight corners and cables presented a challenge.
Get it if: You want a device that saves you the trouble of vacuuming and mopping the house daily
Pros: Quiet at standard settings, automatically returns to base station to empty dust bag and clean mop pads
Cons: Loud at its most powerful setting, has trouble navigating some tight corners
