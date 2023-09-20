Effortless beauty: Embrace skin minimalism for a naturally radiant you

Glowing, radiant, healthy-looking skin has long been the coveted standard of beauty. Countless beauty regimens and products promise to deliver on this desire, ranging from the foundational trio of cleanse, tone and moisturise to the elaborate 10-step Korean routine.

The beauty industry is a master of defining ever new standards of beauty, constantly introducing a plethora of products into the market. Amplified by the influence of social media, these offerings often ride the viral wave, generating trends like the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag.

But what if the path to your skincare goals could be navigated without amassing a trove of products? Enter the trend of skin minimalism (or skinimalism), a concept that champions a back-to-basics philosophy. By concentrating on the essentials and high-quality ingredients, skin minimalism advocates for a reduced reliance on makeup and an embrace of natural beauty.

Simplicity takes centre stage with this approach, allowing your skin room to breathe and recover. Moreover, using fewer products mitigates the risks of redness, congestion and irritation that tend to arise from overwhelming the skin with excessive treatments. What’s more, this pared-down routine not only conserves your time and financial resources but also contributes positively to the environment by curbing product and packaging waste.

With the right products, a skin minimalism routine can indeed yield maximum outcomes. Here are some standout essentials that help you do more with less.

CLEANSERS: THE FOUNDATION FOR A FRESH START

The cornerstone of any effective skincare journey begins with a clean canvas. A gentle yet thorough cleanse rids the face of makeup, pollutants and impurities that accumulate during the day.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Water (S$20.40)