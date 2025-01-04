7 essential back to school deals for the new academic year
The new academic year is upon us. Here are some essential picks to kickstart your child’s return to school.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
The new year also means it’s time to head back to school and all this entails. New schedules, new schools and new CCAs make this a time of transition for students and their families. To help, we’ve compiled a list of some useful items that are worth their weight in gold. From bags to gadgets and accessories, here are some picks to help students of all ages settle into the new academic year.
BAGS
This light, durable 25l duffel bag offers plenty of extra storage on CCA days. There’s plenty of space for socks to shoes and shirts to shorts. A zippered pocket stores essentials and the bag is made from a recycled polyester plain weave.
- Volume: 25l
- 100% recycled polyester plain weave
- Dual carry handles with padded grip
JanSport Big Student Backpack (S$80.10; Usual Price: S$99; 19% off)
Rock those retro vibes with this perennial favourite. This 34l backpack features plenty of storage options for CCA days. Storage includes two large main compartments, a 15-inch laptop compartment, water bottle pocket and a zippered front pocket for stationary and personal items.
- Capacity: 34l
- 15-inch laptop compartment
- 2 large main compartments
Fjallraven Kanken Classic Sling Bag (S$124; Usual price: S$129)
Made from hardwearing Vinylon fabric, this 2.5l shoulder bag features a zippered main compartment with inside pocket. It also has a zippered quick-access pocket on the back and an adjustable shoulder strap and carrying handles.
- Volume: 2.5l
- Dimensions: 15cm x 20cm x 8cm
ACCESSORIES
Vention 20,000mAh 22.5W power bank with digital display (S$16.19; Usual Price: S$59.95; 72% off)
Long day at school or work? Keep your devices charged all day with this 20,000mAh powerbank. Available in black or white, it includes a built-in USB-C and lightning cable and supports up to 22.5W of fast charging, depending on the port used.
- Capacity: 20,000mAh
- Built-in USB-C and lightning cables
- Supports up to 22.5W of fast charging
Ugreen Vertical Ergonomic 4,000DPI Wireless Mouse (S$29.99; Usual Price: S$93; S$68% off)
This device connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Its vertical design places users’ hands in a more natural position. It offers a tracking rate of up to 4,000 DPI for precision tasks like design and photo-editing.
- Connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi
- Quiet clicking to reduce distractions in study areas of the office
- Tracking rate of up to 4,000 DPI
Owala Twist Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle, 19oz (562ml) (S$39.50)
Owala isn’t the only player in the hydrate-with-style game, but they’ve helped make hydration a thing. This is thanks in part to solid design nous and limited-edition colourways. This 562ml bottle features an easy-twist lid that can be secured with just just half a turn. It’s also leakproof and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours.
- Capacity: 562ml
- Leakproof
- Keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours
Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Ear Buds (S$129; Usual Price: S$179.90; 28% off)
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication.