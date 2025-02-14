9 essential in-flight gadgets that will help you travel smarter
Planning a holiday but not looking forward to the journey? These gadgets can help make your flight more enjoyable.
The right travel accessories can make short work of long trips. Whoever said that getting there is half the fun probably didn’t have to contend with crowded airports, cramped seats and cranky children.
The good news is that the right gadgets can help improve your inflight experience, even if you aren’t in the plum seats. To help, we’ve compiled a handy list of gadgets that can help elevate your journey, whether you’re going by plane, train or automobile.
UGREEN Bluetooth 5.2 Transmitter and Receiver (S$29.03; Usual Price: S$47.53; 38% off)
If you believe that everything is better with Bluetooth, this is the accessory for you. It’s a handy travel accessory that adds Bluetooth connectivity to inflight entertainment systems via the 3.5mm jack so you can use your own headphones onboard. Also available is the older version (S$15.25; Usual Price S$35.99) with rigid connector and Bluetooh 5.0 compatibility.
- 2-in-1 Bluetooth 5.2 receiver and transmitter
- Connect up to two devices
- Up to 28 hours battery life
While its billed as a selfie ring light, this compact MagSafe compatible light also works as a compact light that’s useful in dimly lit aircraft cabins. It attaches securely to compatible iPhones and also works as a phone stand. The LM19 can also help you capture better pictures of your inflight meal, though you’ll need to position the light carefully to avoid harsh shadows.
- Adjustable colour temperature (2500K-8500K)
- Adjustable brightness
- USB-C charging, also works as a phone stand
Anker Powercore 533 Fast Charging Power Bank, 10,000mAh, 30W USB C (S$69.99; Usual Price: S$99.95; 30% off)
This popular Anker powerbank supports up to 30W USB-C PD charging and has one USB-A and two USB-C ports. A built-in LED display shows remaining battery power and usage time and trickle-charging mode charges low-power devices.
- 10,000 mAh
- 30W USB-C PD charging
Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard (S$115.09; Usual Price: S$139; 17% off)
The Keys-to-Go-2 features real scissor keys for improved typing feel. Its built-in protective cover folds back and slips under the keyboard when in use. It's compatible with Android, ChromeOS, Windows 10, iPad OS, iOS 17 and MacOS. It connects via Bluetooth LE and is powered by replaceable coin cell batteries. Logitech claims a three-year battery life, based on two hours of continuous typing per day. The OG Logitech Keys-To-Go (S$60.61; Usual Price: S$99) is still available. It’s thinner though the lack of scissor keys means that the typing feel isn’t as nice.
- Dimensions: 250mm x 105mm x 4.35-8.97 mm
- Weight: 222 g
Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC (S$129; Usual Price: S$179.90)
We reviewed the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds and found plenty to like. It shows that it is possible to get active noise-cancelling mostly right without breaking the bank. It punches above its weight, delivering balanced and detailed audio, good noise-cancelling performance and a rich feature set. This includes LDAC support, an audio codec that supports higher quality audio.
- Battery life: Up to 10 hours (8 hours with ANC)
- Extended playtime with case: 50 hours total (40 hours with ANC)
- Bluetooth version: 5.3, supports multipoint connection
- Water resistance: IPX4
Kobo Libra Colour E Ink eReader, 7-inch Color Touchscreen, Kaleido 3 (Black) (S$266; Usual Price: S$314; 13% off)
Looking for an e-reader for your flight? The Kobo Libra Colour E Ink eReader is compatible with NLB e-books and features a 7-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display that brings eBooks to life. Its soothing colour palette makes book covers, illustrations, and note-taking vibrant and glare-free. This 32GB eReader can store up to 24,000 eBooks or 150 Kobo Audiobooks.
- 7-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display
- 32GB internal memory
Nintendo has along history of handheld gaming devices, going back to their classic Game and Watch that were such a huge flex for ’80s kids. While it doesn’t boast the fastest hardware, this device features a 7-inch OLED screen. A wide, adjustable flip-out stand lets you use it on a desk or tray table. Games can be saved on your device thanks to 64GB of onboard memory. When you’re at your destination, its docking station lets users game on a TV with the included Joy‑Con controllers.
- 7-inch OLED panel
- Docking station connects to TV
Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Wireless Headphones, Black (S$468.99; Usual Price: S$589; 20% off)
Sony’s venerable noise-cancelling over-ears offer up to 30 hours of playtime with ANC and Bluetooth activated. Its quick-charging support will help you out in a pinch – three minutes of charging provides up to three hours of playback. Sony’s WH-1000XM4s (S$308.88; S$409; 24% off) are a still capable, more budget-friendly option.
- 30 hours playback time with ANC
- Quick charging support
If you want to vlog on your trip, the Insta360s GO 3S is a compact, unobtrusive camera that also lets you capture unique video angles. It’s been mounted below skateboards, pets’ toys and even inside containers for unique food-preparation or unboxing shots. It can also be worn on T-shirts by attaching it to the included Magnet Pendant or clipped onto caps. The modular system includes the camera and an Action Pod with a flip-out rear screen and extra battery life. The camera module is about half the size of a GoPro HERO13 and has a magnetic mount. The GO 3S adds the ability to overlay stats like GPS and speed from your Garmin device or Apple Watch.
- Waterproof to 10m
- Video resolution: 4K/30FPS, 1,080p/200FPS
- 1/2.3inch image sensor
- Battery life: 38mins (camera only)/ 140 mins (with Action Pod)
