Oppo Find N5 first impressions: A slim productivity powerhouse

For the most part, yes. As a tech flex, the Oppo Find N5 helped me achieve maximum nerd aura. I first truly appreciated the extra screen real estate while viewing a cafe menu online without needing to pinch-zoom.

When folded, it feels about the same in the hand as a single-screen phone with a case. When opened, it feels incredibly thin. I needed a few minutes to recalibrate my senses to this new normal.

The screen was bright and I found it easy to read and review photos even under the afternoon sun.

There is a caveat that affects all book-style foldables. Movies are usually shot in a horizontal widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, or something close to it. However, open book-style foldables have an almost square aspect ratio.

The result? Video content doesn’t fill the entire screen and there are significant black bars above and below your content.

IS IT A VIABLE PRODUCTIVITY TOOL?

If you need to correspond with colleagues or view stats or attachments on the go, the bigger screen and larger virtual keyboard make a big difference. I typed part of this story on the Oppo Find N5 and found it (bad pun intended) to be extremely user friendly. The more spacious virtual keyboard and larger keys made typing much easier.

I’m not suggesting this is a laptop replacement, but it makes working on the go much smoother.

HOW VISIBLE IS THE CREASE?

Oppo’s done a good job of reducing the visibility of the crease when the phone is opened. The crease is visible if it catches reflections from overhead light sources, although images and text don’t appear distorted. When held at typical viewing angles of about 45°, the crease isn’t visible.

The tactile experience is similar to a device with a non-folding screen, although you will feel the crease if you run your fingers across it

WHAT ABOUT THE CAMERAS?