The power of journalling: Elevate your well-being with pen and paper
Embark on a transformative journey towards better mental health with a simple yet profound tool at your fingertips.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Did you keep a journal during your younger days? Did pouring out your innermost thoughts and feelings onto paper provide solace? Or perhaps you got onto the early blogging scene in the late 90s and early 00s, when platforms like Blogspot and LiveJournal became the first digital public diaries.
While the days of old school journalling are long gone, the act of putting pen to paper retains its therapeutic value. Research shows that expressive writing can heighten self-awareness and reduce depressive symptoms, anxious thoughts and perceived stress.
Indeed, journalling has myriad benefits, from unlocking emotional clarity to nurturing physical wellness. In today’s ever-demanding, always-connected world, journalling can be a constructive outlet for boosting mental health. Embark on your own narrative voyage by following our starter guide.
QUICK STEPS TO BEGIN JOURNALLING
1. Try it out on paper: Whenever you feel ready to start, begin with pen and paper. As you get into the rhythm, consider selecting a journal to help keep the momentum going. There’s a plethora of journal options available, from blank notebooks to those scattered with prompts to facilitate the flow of your thoughts.
2. Make time to journal: Dedicate a portion of your day to collect your thoughts. This could be as brief as five minutes before bedtime or during the day as a break from work. Consistency is key; it need not be a daily ritual but rather a weekly practice.
3. Write about anything: There’s no right or wrong way to write. Allow your thoughts to flow naturally, writing about anything that comes to mind. If you’re new to the process, start small, perhaps by jotting down three to five things you’re grateful for, even the simple pleasures like a morning cup of coffee.
4. Enjoy the process: Remember that journalling is a personal journey with no performance pressure. It’s okay if you have moments where you feel there’s nothing to write about. Lower your expectations and embrace the natural flow of your thoughts.
8 ESSENTIALS TO INSPIRE AND ACCOMPANY YOUR JOURNALLING JOURNEY
Here are eight handpicked journals, notebooks and stationery essentials that will elevate your journalling experience into a cherished ritual of self-care.
Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook (S$29.65)
Renowned for its leather-bound covers and high-quality paper, the durable Moleskine comes in a spectrum of colours, from black and white to sapphire blue, scarlet red and slate grey. Choose between hard and soft covers as well as plain, lined or grid notebooks to document your thoughts.
The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal: Give Thanks, Practice Positivity, Find Joy (S$18.34)
Dedicate just five minutes to appreciating the good in your life each day with this journal. Filled with daily prompts, quotes and questions, it guides you in cultivating a daily practice of gratitude.
Good Days Start With Gratitude: A 52 Week Guide To Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude (S$10.10)
A weekly journal that spans the entire year, this book encourages reflection on your sources of gratitude. It includes inspirational quotes, writing space and weekly checkpoints, all wrapped in a pretty cover.
Paperage Bullet Journal Kit (S$39.64)
This comprehensive set comprises a hardcover notebook, 15 fine liner pens in an assortment of colours, six washi tapes, eight sticker sheets and three stencil sheets. Designed to make the journalling process fun and creative, it even includes a handy guide to kickstart your journey.
Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice by Michelle Obama (S$23.48; usual price: S$28.84)
Let the wise words of the former First Lady guide your self-discovery. Based on Michelle Obama’s memoir, this best-selling journal features an introduction from her and over 150 inspiring questions and quotes to prompt reflections on your personal history, goals, challenges and motivations.
YUBX 30 Piece Set Nebula Washi Tape (S$9.99)
Infuse creativity into your journal with these colourful washi tapes. The 30-piece set boasts a variety of patterns and colours and is crafted from high-quality Japanese washi paper to ensure vibrant hues that won’t fade. Use them to adorn your journal cover or embellish its pages, and get creative with other gifts and items.
Parker Jotter Originals Ballpoint Pen (S$16.09)
Let your writing glide smoothly on the pages of your journal with a classic Parker pen. Known for its high quality, sleek design and easy one-click use, Parker pens are refillable, saving you from constant replacements. This model is available in eight vibrant casing colours.
Zebra Sarasa Clip 0.5, 10 Color Set (S$13.08)
Who says writing has to be boring? Bring your scribblings to life with this assortment of coloured pens from Japanese stationery brand Zebra. These pens are also erasable, granting you the freedom to correct mistakes.
If you’re seeking a simple way to unwind, reflect and improve your mood, trying out journalling is a low-cost, low-investment practice that beckons. What’s more, you get to buy these colourful products to motivate and inspire you.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Prices are correct at the time of publishing. Discount codes are available for some products for eligible Prime members.