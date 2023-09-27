The power of journalling: Elevate your well-being with pen and paper

Did you keep a journal during your younger days? Did pouring out your innermost thoughts and feelings onto paper provide solace? Or perhaps you got onto the early blogging scene in the late 90s and early 00s, when platforms like Blogspot and LiveJournal became the first digital public diaries.

While the days of old school journalling are long gone, the act of putting pen to paper retains its therapeutic value. Research shows that expressive writing can heighten self-awareness and reduce depressive symptoms, anxious thoughts and perceived stress.

Indeed, journalling has myriad benefits, from unlocking emotional clarity to nurturing physical wellness. In today’s ever-demanding, always-connected world, journalling can be a constructive outlet for boosting mental health. Embark on your own narrative voyage by following our starter guide.

QUICK STEPS TO BEGIN JOURNALLING

1. Try it out on paper: Whenever you feel ready to start, begin with pen and paper. As you get into the rhythm, consider selecting a journal to help keep the momentum going. There’s a plethora of journal options available, from blank notebooks to those scattered with prompts to facilitate the flow of your thoughts.

2. Make time to journal: Dedicate a portion of your day to collect your thoughts. This could be as brief as five minutes before bedtime or during the day as a break from work. Consistency is key; it need not be a daily ritual but rather a weekly practice.

3. Write about anything: There’s no right or wrong way to write. Allow your thoughts to flow naturally, writing about anything that comes to mind. If you’re new to the process, start small, perhaps by jotting down three to five things you’re grateful for, even the simple pleasures like a morning cup of coffee.

4. Enjoy the process: Remember that journalling is a personal journey with no performance pressure. It’s okay if you have moments where you feel there’s nothing to write about. Lower your expectations and embrace the natural flow of your thoughts.

8 ESSENTIALS TO INSPIRE AND ACCOMPANY YOUR JOURNALLING JOURNEY

Here are eight handpicked journals, notebooks and stationery essentials that will elevate your journalling experience into a cherished ritual of self-care.

Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook (S$29.65)