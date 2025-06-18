Premium ANC headphones that take quiet to the next level
From immersive audio to cutting-edge noise cancellation, meet the headphones that make silence sound, and look, so good.
The premium noise-cancelling headphone space is fiercely competitive. Superior sound and noise cancelling are expected. Discerning users also demand smart features, luxurious materials and flawless connectivity.
Whether you’re chasing studio-grade fidelity, cutting-edge innovation or the bliss of sonic isolation, there's a perfect pair waiting for you. To make your search easier, we’ve curated a selection of standout active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones that deserve a spot on your shortlist, like the Sony WH-1000XM6 we recently tested.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 (S$306.30; Usual Price: S$499; 38% off)
If battery life matters most, look no further. The Momentum 4 offers up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC and Bluetooth activated. The padded leather headband and exposed metal sliders of previous Momentums have given way to a wider headband with extra padding. It supports aptX Adaptive, a higher-quality Bluetooth audio codec compatible with older standards like aptX and AAC. It’s Bluetooth 5.2-compliant and supports multi-point connectivity.
- 60 hours playtime with ANC
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 293g
Pros: Excellent sound quality, battery life, comfortable design, premium build, comfortable
Cons: Fold-flat earcup design less compact than previous models, ANC good but not great
JBL Tour One M3 (S$399)
The recently launched JBL Tour One M3 offers up to 40 hours of playtime with ANC. It supports LDAC, a high-resolution audio codec. Spatial audio with head tracking makes for more immersive movies and gaming. Bluetooth 5.3 LE enables low-power, dual-device pairing with seamless switching. It also supports Auracast, which receives audio broadcasts from compatible sources via the JBL app.
- 40 hours playtime with ANC
- Bluetooth 5.3 LE
- Weight 278g
Pros: Good sound, effective ANC, comfortable
Cons: Materials don’t feel as premium as some rivals
Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra (S$539; Usual Price: S$599; 10% off)
These Bluetooth 5.3-compliant headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life with ANC on. It’s known for its noise-cancelling chops although it’s facing stiff competition from newer rivals. While its default sound may not be to everyone’s liking, it can be customised via the Bose app. Its well-padded headband and ear-cups offer a comfortable fit for extended listening sessions. SimpleSync syncs with compatible Bose soundbars so you can listen at your own volume.
- 24 hours battery life with ANC
- Bluetooth 5.3
Pros: Good noise cancellation, good sound, adjustable EQ, comfortable, supports aptX high-quality audio codec
Cons: Premium price, default sound signature may not suit everyone
Sonos Ace, Black (S$699)
Sonos is known for its soundbars and speakers so its entry into the premium headphone space was highly anticipated. It features Dolby Atmos support with compatible Sonos soundbars and head tracking for more immersive listening. It offers up to 30 hours of playback with ANC and has fast-charging capabilities. Connectivity is limited to Bluetooth, with no Wi-Fi support. The Sonos app offers basic EQ customisation, which may not suit users who like to adjust their sound profiles.
- 30 hours playtime with ANC
- Bluetooth 5.4
- 312g
Pros: Supports Dolby Atmos and head tracking, good build quality and noise cancelling
Cons: No Wifi connectivity, limited EQ options, default sound signature may not be to everyone’s taste
Apple Airpods Max (S$749)
Apple’s premium cans received a refresh in late 2024 that replaced the lightning port with USB-C and added support for lossless audio on compatible devices. The headphones still offer up to 20 hours of playback with ANC and spatial audio activated. Apple’s H1 chip is installed in each ear cup and helps provide effective ANC that makes movies more immersive. To access its full range of features like Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking though, the Airpods Max is best used within Apple’s ecosystem of devices and services.
- 20 hours playback with ANC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 386.2g
- Supports Personalised Spatial Audio with compatible products
Pros: Good sound quality, effective ANC, premium build, seamlessly integrates into Apple ecosystem
Cons: Price, some advanced features not available to non-Apple users, non-folding, supplied “case” doesn’t fully enclose headphonese
Bowers & Wilkins PX8 (S$945 Usual Price:S$999)
Beyond great audio quality and good noise cancelling, the PX8 is also known for its premium finish and comfort. Aluminium arms help reduce weight while earpads, headband and earcups wrapped in Nappa leather (which allows better breathability than synthetic leather) offer a comfortable fit. It offers up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC. The app links to streaming services for a more seamless listening experience. This online deal is an import from Germany – you'll need to check if manufacturer warranties apply.
- 30 hours playtime with ANC
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 320g
Pros: Premium build quality and materials, good sound and noise cancellation
Cons: Pricey
Sony WH-1000XM6 (S$649)
We tested the WH-1000XM6 and found plenty to like. It boasts class-leading active noise cancelling, great sound and effective touch controls. It supports LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs, and offers multi-point Bluetooth connectivity. It also includes adaptive sound control, speak-to-chat and 360 Reality Audio support. The previous gen Sony WH-1000XM5 are still credible options, especially if you can find flash deals like this.
- Battery life: Max 30 hours (ANC on), 40 hours (ANC off)
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Weight: 254g
Pros: Excellent noise cancelling, audio quality, foldable design
Cons: Pricey, warm earcups
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN PREMIUM ANC HEADPHONES
Comfort and build: Premium materials like memory foam, leather and aluminium enhance long-term comfort and durability. Well-designed headphones can reduce pressure points and will be more comfortable on long rides or flights.
Active noise cancellation (ANC): Look for adaptive or hybrid ANC systems that adjust to your environment in real time. Effective ANC should be a staple in this segment.
Sound quality: Prioritise headphones with a good, balanced sound signature. This is subjective, so if you don't like the default sound signature, the headphone app should have customisable EQ settings. Look for high-resolution audio support as well. At this end of the market, there’s really no excuse for middling audio.
Battery life: Aim for at least 25-30 hours of playback with ANC on, with fast-charging capabilities.
Connectivity: Features like Bluetooth multipoint, Auracast, and USB-C audio support can improve versatility.
Smart features: Voice assistant integration and customisable touch controls add convenience. Wear detection, which automatically stops playing a track when you remove the headphones, are another good-to-have feature.
Portability: Foldable designs and protective cases are ideal for travel and commuting. Headphones that fold flat and inwards save space in your bag
Ecosystem compatibility: If you're invested in a brand (like Apple or Sonos), consider how well the headphones integrate with your other devices. Some features may only be available on devices from the same brand.
