Samsung Galaxy A56 review: Capable mid-ranger with some rough edges

PREMIUM LOOKS, GOOD DISPLAY

The Samsung Galaxy A56 looks and feels like a premium product with its metal case, brushed aluminium finish and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back. The 6.7-inch display is slightly larger and has thinner bezels than last year’s A55. Its peak brightness of 1,200 nits makes viewing content easy, even in bright sunlight.

The FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340) Super Amoled display is sharp and offers deep blacks and vibrant colours. Its 120Hz refresh rate (adjustable to 60Hz to save battery) offers smooth scrolling. This is a great screen for watching video content, viewing photos and reading text.

CAMERAS

The A56 includes a four-lens camera array that’s a mixed bag. It has 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro lenses. It also has a 12MP selfie camera.

The main and ultra-wide cameras capture sharp, detailed photos under good lighting. This softens slightly as the light decreases. Both lenses are prone to clipping (when highlights are blown out and appear white) under extremely bright sunlight. Portrait mode produces sharp, unnatural bokeh (background blur) transitions.

The macro lens is poor and works only in a narrow window. Get the distance to your object and lighting right and you can capture decent images. Otherwise, macro images are grainy and noisy.

The selfie camera captures detailed, vibrant photos. It is also subject to clipping against bright backgrounds, though.

PERFORMANCE

The A56 is equipped with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a mid-range Exynos 1580 chipset. It performs everyday tasks – scrolling socials and videos, editing images, chats and browsing – smoothly. It responds snappily to light multitasking. However, it struggles with demanding games like Real Racing 3 and Call of Duty, especially at high graphics settings.