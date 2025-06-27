Samsung Galaxy Ring review: Sleek, discrete approach to health tracking
Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s stylish, minimalist new smart ring – from sleep and heart rate tracking to battery life and durability.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
If you're an Android user looking for detailed health insights from a discrete wearable, the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be up your alley. It offers round-the-clock tracking of your activity and sleep patterns without the bulk of a smartwatch. It also has good battery life and stands up to the rigours of daily use.
It presents this information in easy-to-understand charts on the Samsung Health app and doesn’t require a monthly subscription to access detailed health data. After two months of use, here are my impressions of the Galaxy Ring’s features – kudos, caveats and all.
WHAT IS IT?
This Samsung smart ring is a wearable health tracker that monitors your health metrics including heart rate, step count, calories burnt and sleep data. It syncs with the Samsung Health app and offers AI-driven Wellness Tips for compatible Samsung phones.
The tips – based on your health metrics – are helpful but generic. “Why not take a moment to relax with some breathing exercises?”. Although its basic, there’s still much to be said for timely, common-sense advice.
It’s available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold. I used the latter, which I felt (and my family confirmed) gave off serious Uncle vibes.
WHY USE A SMART RING?
I've become more concerned about maintaining my health and trying to stay active. I found this device – an unobtrusive health tracker that fit into my daily routine – intriguing. My smartphone can’t track my heart rate during a swim or when I’m asleep. It’s also an encumbrance I don’t need on a run.
Another feature I appreciated: Users don’t need to pay a monthly subscription to access detailed health data. However, some features are only available on Samsung devices.
HOW DOES ACTIVITY AND SLEEP TRACKING HELP?
My daily activity and sleep stats were presented in simple charts that were easy to understand. It presents an overview which includes steps taken, active time and activity calories.
More detailed metrics are also available. For instance, it can track sleep stages, skin temperature during sleep, heart and respiratory rates. I know how important deep sleep – when the body regenerates cells – is to overall wellbeing. But seeing the metrics of how more consistent and earlier sleep times improved my amount of deep sleep was enlightening.
The net effect? This motivated me to stay more active and sleep earlier to avoid “bad” scores. On that front alone, it was a win for my personal health goals.
WHAT’S IT LIKE TO USE DAILY?
Pair it with your phone and your activity metrics are updated whenever you open the Samsung Health app. If your phone is not in range, the ring stores the information first. When your phone is in range again, it updates the app with your latest metrics.
I used this IP68-rated device 24/7. It followed me on short swims, when washing dishes and in the shower. I barely noticed it was there.
Samsung recommends wearing it on the index finger for double-pinch gesture control. This can be used to take photos on Samsung phones. I used it on my middle finger as it felt more comfortable and was still able to use gesture control.
My initial concerns about scratching or scuffing the ring were unfounded – its titanium frame held up well in daily use.
GALAXY RING BATTERY LIFE
As far as fitness trackers go, its battery life is good. Samsung claims that ring sizes 12 and 13 offer up to 7 days of battery life, while sizes 5-11 last up to 6 days. I used a size 11 ring. After four days of constant use, the ring had about 25 per cent charge left and I usually charged it in the middle or near the end of Day 5 to avoid running the battery flat.
WHAT ARE ITS LIMITATIONS?
First off, this is an Android-only device – sorry, iPhone users.
Some features like your Energy Score are only available to users who have a Samsung Galaxy AI phone. The Energy Score is given at the start of your day and is based on data including sleep, activity and your sleeping heart rate.
IS THE SAMSUNG GALAXY RING WORTH IT?
If you're an Android user after a sleek, low-key health tracker, the Samsung Galaxy Ring (S$426; Usual Price: S$538; 18% off) might be right for you. It monitors your activity and sleep 24/7, lasts several days on a charge and easily handles daily wear. Your health metrics are shown in simple charts via the Samsung Health app – no subscription needed.
Get it if: You want 24/7 sleep and heart rate tracking, gain better health insights and want a low-key health tracker that fits your daily routine.
Pros: Good battery life, health information presented in easy-to-understand format, unobtrusive, sleek design
Cons: Some features available only on Samsung devices, doesn’t work with iPhones
SAMSUNG GALAXY RING KEY SPECIFICATIONS
Ingress protection: IP68
Battery life
Sizes 5-7: 17 mAh battery, lasting up to 6 days on a single charge.
Sizes 8-11: 18.5 mAh battery, lasting up to 6 days on a single charge.
Sizes 12-13: 22.5 mAh battery, lasting up to 7 days on a single charge
Frame material: Titanium
SAMSUNG GALAXY RING ALTERNATIVES
Amazfit Helio Ring (S$290; Usual Price: S$399; 27% off)
Ultrahuman Ring Air (S$479; Usual Price: S$499; 4% off)
Oura Ring Gen 4 (S$628.14)
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.
Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. Prime members enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items.